Similar to what we've seen from the likes of Facebook and Twitter, Instagram's now testing a new, lightweight version of its mobile app called "Instagram Lite."

As the name suggests, Instagram Lite strives to offer all the core features of Instagram in an app that's considerably smaller and easier to run on lower-end hardware. Instagram Lite weighs in at only 573Kb which is a huge step down from the main app's 32Mb size, and you can use it to scroll through your feed, post pictures, and even watch your friends' stories.

There's currently no way to access your direct messages in Instagram Lite, but according to the Play Store listing, this is a feature that's "coming soon."

Unfortunately, you might have to wait a while before you can actually download the app. Instagram told TechCrunch that Instagram Lite is currently only being tested in Mexico, but the company plans on expanding it to other countries throughout the year.

If you do happen to live in Mexico, though, you can download Instagram Lite right now by clicking/tapping the button below.

Download: Instagram Lite (free)