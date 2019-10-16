What you need to know
- Instagram plans to update its app to give users more control over third-party data sharing
- Users will have the option to remove third-party services they don't want connected to their account.
- Will also update the authorization screen shown when an app requests data.
Instagram has announced plans to update its app to give users more control over data that they share with third-party apps. In a recent blog post, Instagram announced the changes:
It's essential that we protect the data people share with us. We also want to give people more control over the data they share with other apps and services. So today, we're introducing new in-app features to help you better control the data you share with third-parties through Instagram.
Third-party apps and websites often provide an option to "Import photos from Instagram" or to "Connect/Link to Instagram." Some examples include apps that allow you to easily print your Instagram photos or help you build a website. After connecting your account to a third-party service, you may grant them access to some of your profile information, such as your username and photos. Starting today, we're making it easier for people to manage all of the third-party services they connect to their Instagram account.
According to the post, users can now manage their connection to third party services within the Settings tab in the app. Inside "Apps and Websites" found in "Security", users will be able to remove any third-party services that they no longer want connected to their Instagram account. Upon removing a third-party service, it will no longer have access to new data on your account.
Also announced are changes to the authorization screen users are shown when a third party requests data access. This new screen will list all of the information requested, and give users the option to cancel or provide access right then and there.
According to the release, the updates will roll out gradually over the next six months. As such, it may be some weeks before you notice the changes to the app, however Instagram says that this will ultimately give people more control over the data they share with third-party services. The press release photos only feature Instagram for iOS, however it isn't specified that this is iOS-only, so it is likely the changes will be rolled out to iOS and Android users.