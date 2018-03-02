Some people may only know Instagram as a place for sharing and browsing through photos/videos, but over the last year or two, the app's evolved into much more than that. Following the launch of direct messages, Stories, and livestreaming, Instagram's next project appears to be video and voice calls.

After decompiling the latest version of the Instagram APK, Ishan Agarwal discovered something interesting – multiple files for video and voice calling. The files don't give us an exact idea of how these features will work in Instagram, and while these may seem like strange additions to a social network designed around sharing photos, it's actually not all that crazy.