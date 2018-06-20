On June 20, Instagram announced its next big addition to the popular photo and video-centric social network — IGTV.

IGTV is Instagram's big push into the world of long-form video content, and while you can already create and consume videos on Instagram through Stories and regular posts, these are all limited to just a few seconds. With IGTV, videos can be a max of 60-minutes-long.

Videos made for IGTV will all be presented in a vertical format similar to what we've seen from shows on Snapchat. According to Instagram, "IGTV is built for how you actually use your phone: vertical and full screen."

IGTV will soon be integrated into Instagram, with new IGTV bubbles appearing on the profiles of people you follow. Along with that, Instagram's also creating an entirely separate IGTV app that'll start playing videos as soon as you open it. Through the new app, you'll be able to watch videos from people you follow and creators Instagram thinks you'll be interested in.

As for who can create content for IGTV, Instagram notes that "anyone can be a creator on IGTV and upload videos in the app or on the web."

IGTV will be making its way to users over the coming weeks.

