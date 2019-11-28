We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown

It seems as though Facebook and Instagram are suffering widespread reports of outages across the globe. #instagramdown is trending on Twitter, notably in the United Kingdom. However, there has been a massive spike in reports on Downdetector across the world for both services.

Most Instagram reports suggest that the problem is with the News feed, with many users unable to refresh or load photos. With Facebook, the problems seem to be split equally between logging in, newsfeed and total blackout.

The outage map shows reports of outages all over the place. For Instagram there is a particularly high concentration of reports in Western Europe, meanwhile, there seem to be more reports of Facebook outages in the US than anywhere else.

It is unclear at this stage what the cause of the outages might be, however, if there is any update we'll keep you posted! Are you experiencing problems? Let us know!