After testing ads in Reels in select markets briefly, Instagram this week announced that it would finally be rolling them out globally. Ads were tested in in Australia, Brazil, Germany, and India. Much like Stories and the Instagram Feed, ads will provide another revenue stream for the billion-user social network.

As with ads in the other formats, what will appear in Reels will look just like any other Reel. Ads will loop up to 30 seconds. Users can also comment or share Reels ads, just like any other Reel. If you've used TikTok, this is not dissimilar to how ads on that platform also appear.

Facebook will place ads anywhere you can access Reels. This could be the Stories feed or the Explore tab. As long as you're in the endless scrolling Reels viewer, you'll be able to see them.

Instagram, as well as Facebook, has traditionally relied on ads for revenue. Ads coming to reels was inevitable and unwelcomed by many. The company says that "these ads will help businesses reach greater audiences, allowing people to discover inspiring new content from brands and creators."

Aside from Instagram, Facebook will also be bringing ads to Stories on the primary Facebook platform. The company says that it plans to let creators monetize their content this way.