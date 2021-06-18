What you need to know
- Instagram is finally bringing ads to Reels after testing them in a number of regions.
- Ads in Reels will appear in any part of the app that takes you to the Reels viewer.
- They'll also be formatted to act as regular Reels, with users having the option to like, comment, and share them as they would any other Reel.
After testing ads in Reels in select markets briefly, Instagram this week announced that it would finally be rolling them out globally. Ads were tested in in Australia, Brazil, Germany, and India. Much like Stories and the Instagram Feed, ads will provide another revenue stream for the billion-user social network.
As with ads in the other formats, what will appear in Reels will look just like any other Reel. Ads will loop up to 30 seconds. Users can also comment or share Reels ads, just like any other Reel. If you've used TikTok, this is not dissimilar to how ads on that platform also appear.
Facebook will place ads anywhere you can access Reels. This could be the Stories feed or the Explore tab. As long as you're in the endless scrolling Reels viewer, you'll be able to see them.
Instagram, as well as Facebook, has traditionally relied on ads for revenue. Ads coming to reels was inevitable and unwelcomed by many. The company says that "these ads will help businesses reach greater audiences, allowing people to discover inspiring new content from brands and creators."
Aside from Instagram, Facebook will also be bringing ads to Stories on the primary Facebook platform. The company says that it plans to let creators monetize their content this way.
Google could soon bring one of Apple's best iOS features to Android
According to a new report, Google is creating a "Find My Device" network for Android devices, which will allow you to help other Android users find their lost or stolen devices.
Oculus v30 update: Air Link for Quest, microphone fixes, color blind modes
The Oculus Quest v30 June update is rolling out to Quest headsets everywhere, and it includes a slew of fixes and new features to dive into.
Review: Blue Fire on Stadia is a Zelda homage, but not in a good way
Blue Fire comes to Stadia this month and runs extremely well on the cloud platform. The game itself leaves much left to be desired.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!