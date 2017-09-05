Quick themes are good, and Action Launcher's Quicktheme gets quick themes themed quickly.
Action Launcher has garnered a fair bit of praise from us at Android Central. Some love Quickdrawer and being able to ditch the traditional app drawer. Some love the Covers and Shades, which free up space and get us into apps faster. But as a themer, Action Launcher's got a great trick that can make your home screen feel completely new with one easy step.
Action Launcher Quickthemes: One touch customization for your Android phone
been avid nova user for years.. I switched to action launcher 1.5 years ago and it has been great..fits my needs perfectly!
Nice launcher, love the theme feature. But just a few features that Nova has I can't give up just yet.
Such as?
Care to elaborate?
I wish Nova would add this feature.
I just wish changing colors didn't mean going into every menu...
I dont know. Most of these themes on the shots has awful icons that are hard to distinguish form each other AND the background.
Quicktheme does not set the icons. I set the icons. Noctum is better with dark walls, I know.
Yep. Action is a great launcher, but I find the support lacking. Some bugs and performance issues linger, and I believe the developer has stated that he's already moved on to version 4. In other words, don't expect updates to 3. But, yeah, it's a good launcher... I just wouldn't recommend it over Nova (which I switched back to).
I sometimes faced a slight delay after pressing the app drawer icon and very rarely an app icon before the drawer and the app respectively opens.
Has this app been abandoned?? Coz since almost December I haven't received any update on this app....
As ShaneRay said above, the developer may have moved to v4
QuickTheme is awesome and really powerful when you pair it with a wallpaper app that cycles through different images.
