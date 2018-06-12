There are a lot of great extensions for the Chrome browser. They run on Chrome for the desktop or your Chromebook and can do anything from check for the best price at Amazon to keeping you safe from bad ads. Almost everyone has an extension or two that they wouldn't want to be without.

But not all extensions are great. Nobody wants the ones that aren't great and try to do things like change your default start page or change your search settings so developers of those often resort to a bit of social engineering to get them installed. Google is going to put a stop to the biggest offender when inline installation of extensions is blocked this coming December.

This doesn't mean any extensions are being removed or anything of the sort. Inline installation means that you can click and install an extension from a third party website. You still need to approve the installation and the files themselves still come from Google through the Chrome Web Store. You're just clicking to start the process from another website.

Inline installation can lead to you installing something you didn't really want or installing something that can be confusing. This happens because a developer can put any description they like at a third party web page, but the Chrome Store listing requires things like screenshots and a full description. Google is very clear about why this is being done.