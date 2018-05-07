Ingress was first mobile game to revolutionize the use of location data to create the first game set in augmented reality. In the game, you learn that exotic matter of unknown origin is seeping into our world — all around us at all times, but only those with the right tools can see and harness its power.

Before Niantic struck mobile gaming gold with Pokémon Go , there was Ingress — one of the most ambitious games ever created.

With a major update expected for 2018 that's expected to upgrade the visuals, add new AR features that tap into Google's ARCore and hopefully breathe some new life into the game for active players and those of us who might be coming in fresh or checking back in after years of inactivity.

It's a game that millions of gamers have downloaded and played over the span of six with a global community of active agents keeping the game alive six years on after it's initial release around the world.

What is Ingress? Perhaps the better question is, how have you not seen it? Ingress is all around you, not so much being "played" as it is being "lived" day in and day out by millions of people. Chances are you know some of them, and chances are you've seen it in action. Felt it, even.

Ingress at its most basic is an alternate reality game (aka AR) that pits two factions against each other for control of Mind Units the world over. You're either among the Enlightened, or you're part of the Resistance. Portals are the key to the entire game, disguised as everyday objects all over the world. Portals can be linked together until a field is established, thus capturing the Mind Units within.

Initially, the story of Ingress was cryptic and ever-evolving, but at this point, the nuances between the two factions have faded to the point where it's less about picking a side on the basis of philosophy and more pertinent to pick a side with friends you can play with.

Along with the major update planned for 2018, there are also real-world Ingress events planned around the world throughout the year. This can be a great way to connect with other Ingress agents in your area so you can strategize together.

Complete list of real-world Ingress events for 2018

Glossary of important terms

Ingress isn't your typical game, and it's admittedly really complex to get started. If you're coming in fresh, here are the essential concepts you need to understand to get started.

Factions: Choosing a faction is the first decision you will make after selecting your username and it's pretty important. Back when the game initially launched, there were significant narrative differences between the two factions, but over the years things have sort of devolved to the point where choosing between team green (the Enlightened) and team blue (the Resistance). If you're joining to play with friends, be sure you're all on the same faction so you can play and attack portals together.

Portals: Portals are located at various public points of interest around your town. These are real-life locations that are marked on the Intel Map in the Ingress map and you're required to physically go to the location to hack or capture the Portals. Once you've captured a portal for your faction by deploying items called receptors, you can link the portal to other captured portals. An enclosed triangle of three portals will create a "Control Field" which secures the territory for your faction.

Action Points: Action Points (AP) are essentially your XP for leveling up your account. There are many ways to collect AP — by capturing or hacking a portal, placing a resonator, linking two portals, or destroying the other faction's setups. The trickiest part about starting out now will be finding portals that a Level 1 can gain AP at, and is a large part why it's so hard to jump into Ingress so late into the game.

Exotic Matter: In the lore of Ingress, Exotic Matter (XM) is at the heart of the whole game. XM leaks into our world through Portals and each faction is trying to control the Portals to control the Exotic Matter. You collect XM simply by traveling through areas containing XM (ie: walking around with the Ingress app open), which replenish your XM count. So get out there and start walking around.

How to start playing Ingress again in 2018

Whether it's been some time since you logged into your Ingress account or you're coming to the game fresh in 2018, it's easy to get set up to play Ingress but unlike other casual games, Ingress requires a certain level of commitment from its agents — to properly play Ingress you'll need to be prepared to walk around and explore your town to hack and attack different Portals.

If you've played Pokémon Go at all, you'll be somewhat familiar with the concept of walking around and checking in with different stops — in fact, Niantic used many of the previously established Portals from Ingress to create the framework for Pokémon Go's PokéStops and Gyms.

The easiest part of jumping into Ingress is creating an account — Once you've downloaded the game and load it up for the first time you'll be able to instantly create an Ingress account using your Google Account.