Time to declutter your inbox.

It's hard to believe that Inbox by Gmail has been around for over three years now, and since its initial debut, the service has picked up quite a few tricks along the way that help it continue to feel fresh and modern. Now, it looks like Inbox's latest feature is suggesting newsletters that you should unsubscribe to.

Android Police has received multiple tips about this new feature, and when Inbox detects that you haven't opened emails from a certain sender within the past month, it'll reveal a card above all of your emails asking if you'd like to unsubscribe from any future messages from them.

There are two buttons to choose from on the card – "unsubscribe and "no thanks" – and tapping "unsubscribe" will have Inbox unenroll you from whatever newsletter or mailing list you've been ignoring.

This feature appears to be rolling out to Inbox's Android app as well as its desktop site, and although I'm not seeing it on my end just yet, there are numerous users who already appear to have access to it.

