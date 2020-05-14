Working on your posture is harder than it sounds. Despite the plethora of advice and encouragement you've likely received from your doctor or concerned family members, traditional methods to improve your posture always seem to lead more to pain than gain, and it's not unlikely that you've already resigned yourself to a life of uncomfortable and unhealthy slumping.
But that would be a big mistake, given the fact that improving your posture can lead to a much healthier and productive lifestyle (not to mention the fact that it can add a couple of much-needed inches to your perceived height).
Unlike competing apps that simply offer bland reminders that you should sit up straight, this comprehensive training device comes with a specialized gadget that fits comfortably on your spine and vibrates every time you slouch—making it easy to correct your posture in real-time.
It also comes with a free companion app that tracks your stats and builds a personalized posture plan based on your progress and goals, and it's easy to wear the device and track your movements for extended periods of time thanks to a whopping 30 hours of battery life.
You also have the option of either wearing your UPRIGHT directly on your skin using the included hypoallergenic adhesive strips, or connecting to the UPRIGHT necklace (sold separately) that offers a uniquely stylish way to keep your spine straight all day.
Prices are subject to change.
TCL 10 Series review: A great starting point
TCL is mostly known in the U.S. for its consumer televisions, but it's looking to establish itself as a serious player in the mobile space as well, with two new phones affordable phones that pack clean software and attractive design.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
What's the longest you've ever kept a phone?
For a lot of people, buying a phone is a serious and long-term commitment. What's the longest you've ever kept a phone?
Which MVNOs are best for hotspot data?
MVNOs are offering more data than ever and many of them are letting you share it with your other Wi-Fi devices. If you need a backup plan for Wi-Fi or just spend a lot of time away from public access points, you can get connected with a prepaid carrier.