Home security at a bargain.
Netgear's 3-HD camera Arlo home security system is down to $299.99 on Amazon. This package is normally around $380. It did drop to $300 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it has never been lower than that so this is a good match if you missed those previous deals.
The upgraded version, the Arlo Pro, sells for $160 more for the same number of cameras.
The Arlo system is one of the premiere security systems out there. Android Central breaks down the differences between three of the best connected cameras, including Arlo.
Features include:
- Works with Amazon Alexa/Echo Show/Fire TV - View your live video with a simple voice command
- Patented 100% Wire-Free design for easy placement anywhere
- Night vision cameras work even in the dark
- Motion activated cameras and real-time email or app notifications
- Records and alerts only when motion is detected so no battery power ever goes wasted
- Indoor/ outdoor weatherproof cameras
- App to securely view live video while home or away
If you find three cameras isn't quite enough, you can always add an individual camera later. Netgear sells the one add-on camera for $137 right now.
Reader comments
I bought the ARLO 4 camera pack on black Friday and added 1 ARLO PRO camera for inside. This really is a great product. Super easy to setup and use.
Purchased this 3 pack on Black Friday for $199.00 at Walmart. I only needed two camera's so I split it up, kept two and sold the single camera and base station for $100.00. Nice system, my only complaint is on occasion there can be battery drain for no reason. The batteries can be expensive so be aware of that.