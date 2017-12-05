Home security at a bargain.

Netgear's 3-HD camera Arlo home security system is down to $299.99 on Amazon. This package is normally around $380. It did drop to $300 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it has never been lower than that so this is a good match if you missed those previous deals.

The upgraded version, the Arlo Pro, sells for $160 more for the same number of cameras.

The Arlo system is one of the premiere security systems out there. Android Central breaks down the differences between three of the best connected cameras, including Arlo.

Features include:

Works with Amazon Alexa/Echo Show/Fire TV - View your live video with a simple voice command

Patented 100% Wire-Free design for easy placement anywhere

Night vision cameras work even in the dark

Motion activated cameras and real-time email or app notifications

Records and alerts only when motion is detected so no battery power ever goes wasted

Indoor/ outdoor weatherproof cameras

App to securely view live video while home or away

If you find three cameras isn't quite enough, you can always add an individual camera later. Netgear sells the one add-on camera for $137 right now.

