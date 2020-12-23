Source: StackCommerce
Whether you want to start your own business or work for someone else, digital marketing skills are very valuable. The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle helps you become an expert, with 22 hours of training for just $34.99 — that is over $2,000 off the full price!
With everyone stuck at home, online sales are booming right now. To secure a slice of the pie, you need to know how to attract customers.
This collection of 11 courses shows you how, providing a complete education in digital marketing. Through concise video tutorials, you learn how to run ads, build an audience, optimize your website for search, and measure your growth.
This includes individual courses on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest, Reddit, podcasting, and email. You also discover how to work with Google Trends and make an impression via Zoom.
Your instructor is Benjamin Wilson, an Australian entrepreneur who helps other people to follow in his footsteps. He is rated at 4.4/5 stars by students.
Order today for just $34.99 to get lifetime access to the training, worth $2,200 in total.
