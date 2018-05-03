There's a lot to say about the recent news of T-Mobile and Sprint joining forces — most of the initial takes around the web, including ours, haven't been entirely optimistic. Mergers of this magnitude historically haven't often been great for customers in the long run, though both T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure have continuously asserted otherwise.

I'm no business analyst — and most of the inner workings of a merger are admittedly way over my head — but there's one T-Mobile/Sprint partnership that's already been around for years, and I'd hate to see it vanish in the wake of this merger: Project Fi.

In case you're unfamiliar, Project Fi is a prepaid carrier run by — you guessed it — Google, focused on simplified billing for users that don't need unlimited data. Instead, you pay by the gigabyte, and you're credited back whatever you don't use at the end of each billing cycle.

Fi runs off of both Sprint and T-Mobile towers, along with US Cellular, which is part of the reason it only works on a few supported devices, namely Google's own Pixel lineup. The idea is to always use whatever signal is best in your given area; if you're on the road and hit a T-Mobile dead spot, you'll automatically switch over to Sprint or US Cellular's towers, and vice-versa.