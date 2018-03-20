Since the launch of Google's ARCore, we've been seeing a lot of ingenious implementations for it. On one hand, you can get up close and personal with tanks from WWII . On the other hand, you can see how IKEA furniture will look in your home before buying it.

This week, IKEA announced that it's bringing its IKEA Place app to Android. The app was first available on iOS, but now that ARCore is in place, it can finally get the Android debut we've been waiting for.

Similar to what we've seen on apps from Amazon and Wayfair, IKEA Place allows you to use your camera's viewfinder to place virtual pieces of furniture in your home so you can see what it'll look like in real life. The furniture is scaled as closely to its real-life size as possible, and the amount of detail each virtual object has is pretty remarkable.

After going through the initial setup, you can tap the "+" icon to add whatever furniture you'd like. You can see highlights from IKEA's various series, or you can use the built-in search to browse through the 3200+ items. Along with this, you can tap the frame icon near the bottom left of IKEA Place to take a picture of an item and see if it's available in IKEA's catalog or if it has something similar-looking.

IKEA Place is available on the Play Store now, and it works with any Android phone that's ARCore compatible.

Download: IKEA Place (free)