Perennial teardown firm iFixit has completed its initial dissection of the Google Pixel 4 XL and awarded the device an unfortunate four out of 10 for repairability, citing the display as a key sticking point -- literally. To repair a broken display, a technician will need to essentially disassemble the entire phone.

The display that iFixit found on its Pixel 4 XL was a Samsung-made panel, which means that Google has a Samsung display with a 90Hz refresh rate before any Samsung phone has such a flagship spec. As a parts supplier, Samsung Display operates with a firewall separating it from the phone manufacturer Samsung Mobile division, and regularly supplies parts to Samsung Mobile's competitors. Usually the newest and best Samsung display tech shows up on Samsung devices first. We also can't be sure that Samsung is the only supplier of displays of Google Pixel 4 XL devices, as manufacturers frequently use multiple parts suppliers and don't identify suppliers publicly.