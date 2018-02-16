Earlier this week, heads of the FBI, NSA, and CIA in the United States announced that they do not condone any U.S. citizen purchasing a phone made by Huawei. The United States has expressed a disinterest in Huawei many times in the past, and we saw this have a serious impact on the company as pressure from the U.S. government thwarted plans for Huawei's Mate 10 Pro to launch on AT&T and Verizon Wireless later this year.
The head of the FBI claims that there's concern allowing a company like Huawei to "gain positions of power inside our telecommunications network" due to the U.S. and China not sharing the same values.
This backlash against Huawei has caused a stir with many consumers, and commenting on this matter, this is what some of our forum users had to say.
worldspy9902-14-2018 05:24 PM“
Yeah, this really put a damper on things. I don't know if I want to try out the Mate 10 Pro and/or the 7X anymore.
JZ VR02-15-2018 12:53 AM“
Getting the P20/P11 when it comes out, the US has presented zero solid evidence so far and lengthy investigations on Huawei+ZTE a few years ago turned up nothing. Funny how these brands could be trusted in Canada, Europe, and Japan but not the US? All these bans/sanctions/words of caution without presenting anything speak very poorly for the US.
Laura Knotek02-14-2018 05:46 PM“
I had been cautious and avoided Huawei and ZTE in the past due to my own personal concerns. I'm glad I never got those brands.
dov197802-15-2018 07:35 AM“
It's only a problem for the USA apparently. The rest of our governments and carriers are more than happy to let us buy and use Huawei phones. I'll be switching from the Note 8 to the Mate 10 Pro any day now and don't intend to take any notice of the scare stories. Loved my P10 and I'm sure I'll be even happier with the Mate
With that said, we'd now like to pass a question on to you — Will you continue to buy Huawei phones despite all the backlash from the U.S. government?