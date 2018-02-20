When you think of "night mode" on a device, you think of a dimmed screen and muted notifications. I'd never really thought about it on something that doesn't have a display.

That is, until I stashed the Google Home Max in my bedroom.

Because there's nothing quite like enjoying a day full of Norwegian death metal in the comfort of one's own chambers, only to retire to bed in the evening and command Google Assistant to turn off all the lights and OK TURNING OFF NINE LIGHTS — IT LOOKS LIKE FOUR LIGHTS AREN'T AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW GOODNIGHT PHIL SORRY ABOUT WAKING THE KIDS AND FOR TOTALLY KILLING THE MOOD BUT DON'T WORRY I'M SURE THIS SORT OF THING HAPPENS ALL THE TIME.

Google Home — and especially Google Home Max when kept where the magic happens — badly need a night mode.

Turns out Google Home has a night mode.

Head into the Google Home app and hit that awful little devices icon to get to the list of all your Googles Home. (Or is it Google Homes? Whatever.) Then find the device you want to enable night mode on. Hit the three-button overflow menu and choose settings. Then choose Night Mode.

From there, you can set the Night Mode schedule (mine is now at a depressingly early 9 p.m.), adjust the LED brightness (less of a big deal) and maximum volume (a very big deal).

What you can't do is set this from the Google Home itself — you'll have to go into the app to do the deed. So much for smart assistants, eh?