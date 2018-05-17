YouTube Music is coming and while there looks like there's going to be a lot of love here, one thorn in the announcement was that YouTube Red is being replaced by YouTube Premium and becoming a $2/month add-on to the new YouTube Music. Currently, YouTube Red, the current YouTube Music, and Google Play Music are all rolled into the same $10/month subscription bundle. If you've been debating YouTube Red at its current price for a while, now looks to be the time to buy.

The new prices take effect next week, so if you've ever wanted YouTube Red, you'll want to go subscribe right now and lock in your price. If you sign up right now, you'll get a 30-day trial and should be charged $9.99/month after that, as that was the price you agreed to when you signed up. You can also sign up for YouTube Red's family plan today at $14.99/month for up to 6 members ages 13 and up.

YouTube has already said that current YouTube Red and Google Play Music subscribers will keep their current pricing when the new YouTube Music goes live next week, and while there isn't a cut-off listed for what counts as current, this weekend is no doubt your last chance to lock in the current price.

So are you going to subscribe while you can, wait to see what the new changes actually bring, or are you going to take your video subscription money to another service? Let us know in the comments.

See YouTube Red ($9.99/month individual, $14.99/family)