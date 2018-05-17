YouTube Music is coming and while there looks like there's going to be a lot of love here, one thorn in the announcement was that YouTube Red is being replaced by YouTube Premium and becoming a $2/month add-on to the new YouTube Music. Currently, YouTube Red, the current YouTube Music, and Google Play Music are all rolled into the same $10/month subscription bundle. If you've been debating YouTube Red at its current price for a while, now looks to be the time to buy.
YouTube Red includes a bevy of small but irreplaceable features in YouTube:
- Eliminates YouTube ads on YouTube for desktop, mobile, and set-top devices like Android TVs, Roku, and Chromecast as well as on the YouTube Kids YouTube Gaming apps
- Access to YouTube Red Original shows like Cobra Kai and Escape the Night
- Save videos to watch offline, allowing you to stockpile YouTube videos for a Wi-Fi-less plane ride or a road trip
- Background playback, so you can listen to YouTube videos in the background while you do other things with your phone and even listen to YouTube videos with the screen off, except purchased videos. Background playback doesn't apply to purchased videos for some reason.
- Access to YouTube Music and Google Play Music.
The new prices take effect next week, so if you've ever wanted YouTube Red, you'll want to go subscribe right now and lock in your price. If you sign up right now, you'll get a 30-day trial and should be charged $9.99/month after that, as that was the price you agreed to when you signed up. You can also sign up for YouTube Red's family plan today at $14.99/month for up to 6 members ages 13 and up.
If you're already a YouTube Red (soon to be YouTube Premium) member, don't worry you'll still enjoy your current price.
YouTube has already said that current YouTube Red and Google Play Music subscribers will keep their current pricing when the new YouTube Music goes live next week, and while there isn't a cut-off listed for what counts as current, this weekend is no doubt your last chance to lock in the current price.
So are you going to subscribe while you can, wait to see what the new changes actually bring, or are you going to take your video subscription money to another service? Let us know in the comments.