At the time only the Pixel had me intrigued (I'm done giving LG a chance). But since I'm on T-Mo's JOD!, the Pixel was a harder sell because of their freakin' Verizon exclusivity. That and the fact that I have now become very much addicted to using Samsung Pay, wireless charging, and waterproofing made the S9+ choice a lot easier. Plus it looks soooo pretty! haha But Pixel camera rules.