I love wireless charging. It's nothing new, but it's taken quite a while to catch on and start showing up in more phones. Maybe that's because the prevailing hardware trend is only recently shifting away from aluminum, which blocks electro-magnetic transfers. Most high-end phones these days are made of glass, and while it's significantly more fragile than metal, it's a perfect conductor for wireless charging.

The first phone I owned that supported wireless charging was the Nexus 4 in 2012, but back then there weren't nearly as many great options as there are today. Wireless charging was slow, and I had no gripes about simply plugging in a Micro-USB cable. These days, things are a little different.

With wireless charging, it doesn't matter what cable my phone takes anymore.

Nowadays, most phones have moved to the newer USB-C standard, which I love for its reversible nature. But every once in a while, a phone will come to my door that, for whatever reason, still hangs on to the antiquated Micro-USB port (this is usually the case with cheaper phones like the Honor 7X), and some phones like my iPhone X don't use either. Keeping track of all of these different cables and switching them out on my charging bricks every time I get a new phone is more hassle than I care to deal with — first world problem, I know, but it's annoying nonetheless. That's where wireless charging comes in.

I have a wireless charger in my bedroom and one on my desk in my office — both the Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad — and I almost never need to worry about cables because of it. Whether I'm using my iPhone X or my Galaxy S9, I simply place my phone on the charging pad at my desk while I'm working, then carry on with my day until it's time to place my phone on the charger by my bed and go to sleep.