There are a lot of amazing PlayStation 4 controllers on the market, and the DualShock 4 is not one of them — even if some of my colleagues would disagree. Still, I know premium controllers a hard sell to people when they reach upwards of $200. I completely agree. I don't have $200 to spare on a controller all the time, which is why I use Black Friday to upgrade. Black Friday gives me the perfect excuse to spend a bit more money than I usually would have while still getting a great deal. Even if the specific controller isn't discounted, you can generally pick up a free gift card or another offer with your purchase to make it that much more enticing.

Anyone who knows me knows how stingy I am. I don't spend money frivolously. However, when it comes to game controllers, I can't settle for anything less than the best. One of the reasons I upgraded to an Xbox One over a PlayStation 4 at the start of the generation was because of its controller. When it comes to game controllers, I can't settle for anything less than the best. I'm fortunate enough to have an Astro C40 TR, Scuf Vantage, and Razer Raiju Ultimate thanks to my job. What I'd like to get next is the Razer Raiju Tournament Edition. This might seem like a slight downgrade from what I'm currently using, but I think it suits me perfectly. I've been using the Astro C40 TR as my main PS4 controller lately because I could swap the D-pad and left thumbstick modules to create an asymmetrical layout seen on Xbox controllers. As wonderful as that Astro controller is, I find myself missing the feel of my Razer Raiju Ultimate. My biggest issue with the Ultimate: It only has a symmetrical thumbstick layout. This is rectified in the Tournament Edition. The fact that the Tournament Edition also happens to be cheaper is just a bonus. And if you aren't as picky as me, there are still other great options that you can upgrade to. Hori's officially licensed Onyx controller can be brought for less than half the price of what Astro or Scuf offer.

For anyone looking for an extra controller in addition to the main one they use, that's when I'd recommend picking up a DualShock 4. It's one of the cheapest options available, and it comes in some pretty cool colors that a lot of people like to collect. I have the blue Days of Play DualShock 4 controller, and I definitely recommend getting a controller other than matte black. I'm not going to lie, I have mixed feelings about Black Friday — and capitalism — but I digress. It will always be scummy to me, but I'm also admittedly a hypocrite and will shop on it when I can save money.

Our pick Razer Raiju Tournament Edition The best of both worlds The Razer Raiju Tournament Edition provides a premium controller for a fraction of the cost of its competitors. The tactile buttons, form factor, and thumbstick layout make it a perfect buy for Back Friday this year. $150 at Walmart