Times change, and so do our needs and expectations of the software that ships on our phones.
From 2010 through 2012, my HTC Evo 4G, T-Mobile G2 and Galaxy Nexus saw more ROMs flashed on them than I could ever count. I was trying new experimental software on a weekly basis at least, and some weekends when I felt like tinkering I was trying out several ROMs at a time. I used ClockworkMod'd ROM Manager to back up and swap between different customized ROMs based on what I wanted for the day. I thought it was amazing. And I wasn't alone.
Early on in the popularity of Android, having one — in particular those with great community hacking support — felt like I had license to try something new whenever I wanted. In 2011 and 2012, as enthusiasts we didn't really put that much stock in what software was on a phone out of the box — it just didn't matter, because it was a foregone conclusion that we'd unlock the bootloader, root it (at a minimum) and more than likely load a custom ROM. We'd change the interface, choose precisely what apps we wanted and apply speed tweaks that changed the RAM allocation and overclocked the processor.
Stock software didn't really matter; it was a foregone conclusion you'd root and ROM anyway.
But it was more than than just those tangible benefits of uniquely customized software and increased speed. In those days, it was almost more the experience of rooting a phone that was appealing rather than the end result of getting a customized ROM that was tweaked just right for what I needed. Why else would I flash a ROM only to blow it up and start over four days later? Finding out about new root exploits, seeing what ROMs different development groups were coming up with, and finding new themes or packages that could be easily flashed was simply fun. But that was bound to change eventually.
In the final few days of 2012, I received my Nexus 4 running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. From that point forward, I didn't need a ROM on my phone.
It wasn't that Android 4.2 was perfect, but it was good enough that it simply didn't warrant going through the hassles of ROMing my phones anymore. The internal specs and software optimization were good enough that you didn't need to strip things out of the OS or overclock your processor to get good daily performance. Google's interface was clean, fast and simple. At this point, I dropped down to just rooting my phones for things like full software backups (cloud backups still sucked at this point) and a few apps that functioned better with root access.
It didn't take long before the benefits of rooting stopped outweighing the hassles. I was content customizing my phone with typical simple methods: disabling some apps, installing a new launcher and keyboard, and finding utility apps to handle much of what I was previously rooting for. In doing so, I no longer had to chase root access. I didn't need to think twice about accepting an OTA update for fear of breaking something, or take whether I could unlock a bootloader into consideration when buying a phone. Overall, it was just so much simpler to live with an Android phone without the pretense of rooting and ROMing being part of my experience.
And it wasn't just Google making better software that didn't "require" rooting. Motorola, Samsung, HTC, and newcomers like OnePlus started releasing phones with software that was actually good. There was a range of hardware choices with acceptable software that didn't need tweaking right out of the box. Companies like Samsung and HTC started shipping software with deeply integrated theme engines that let you customize without rooting, and third-party launchers quenched the thirst for icon packs.
The number of 'good' reasons to root are quickly dwindling, and most people shouldn't go near it.
I will admit that there are still some legitimate reasons why people root their Android phones. Sometimes SIM unlocking or removing onerous bloatware requires it. Some phones are stuck on very old versions of software, and by rooting (which of course is inherently opening a security hole) they can patch many security vulnerabilities with newer versions of software. But these are specialized use-cases, not reason for the average Android owner to download a one-click root application and start tinkering. And when there are fantastic phones available that don't require root to achieve these things, the argument to buy something else and root it is even thinner.
To this day, our guides to help people root their phone are some of the most-viewed on Android Central, despite the fact that we just don't really talk about rooting or ROMs anymore. Unlocking a bootloader and rooting is somehow held up on a pedestal as a cure-all for inexpensive, slow or old phones — an antiquated view that just doesn't hold water anymore, particularly for phones (of any price) sold in the last two years. Rooting used to mean taking control of your device and having the power to undeniably improve it — now, it means headaches and annoyances for no real benefit in the end.
I can't see myself rooting an Android phone ever again, let alone putting a full custom ROM on it. And as the last of these old phones from 2014 and earlier finally die, I don't see more than the most hardcore of tinkerers staying involved with it either.
Reader comments
The one reason I wanted root was extra customization.
No longer.
I'll second this. Now, the only reason I do it is for ad blocking through Chrome; I'll gladly pay for apps I like to remove ads. OnePlus' Beta ROMs for the OP3 have just about all the features I'd ever flashed custom ROMs to get, and those that are missing (lockscreen rotation, removing media art from lockscreen) aren't huge issues for me anymore.
Try the Samsung browser. It has adblock, and is now available on non-samsung phones. IMHO it's better then firefox or Chrome.
Same. My main thing was a dark theme (same reason I don't want to give Google any money for a Pixel) but Oreo pretty much covered that.
Although I am back to not being able to take an OTA when it comes, I have to connect to my PC and disable everything first, then take the OTA, then connect it back to the PC and then re-enable everything... Quite the hassle.
I do miss titanium, and every time an obtrusive ad pops up I think "I could kill you so easily... And all your friends".
[No, you don't need root to theme your phone](https://www.androidcentral.com/no-you-dont-need-root-theme-your-phone)
My exact sentiment...I have never rooted since the days of the Galaxy S5. Softwares began getting better from then on. I remember rooting an old OnePlus one somewhere last year because I needed to flash lineageOS on that legacy gem. And that's about it.
Even Meizu's Flyme OS is so smooth and doesn't require tinkering, how much more stock Android!
Same thing with me. I could have written this article. When I got my first android phone (the T-Mobile G1), I flashed ROMs all the time, and I continued with the Nexus One, Galaxy Nexus, and my GalaxyTab. I stopped flashing ROMs when I got the Nexus 5, and I have never bothered to root my Pixel or Nexus 9 tablet. I just don't have the need, and just knowing I could if I wanted to is good enough for me
I am still using Nexus 6, running like a champ. Rooting and custom rom is the only way to squeeze it for another year.
I stopped rooting last year with the OnePlus 5. Sometimes I feel an empty hole without root, but it always goes away...
Full disclosure: I have never rooted a phone. Mostly for EXACTLY the reasons described above- and that was when phones weren't all that great. Galaxy S3 was a decent daily driver, and it and the original Note probably did more for Sammy's current market share than any 3 other phones combined. The S3 ended up going from (If I remember correctly) 2.3 to 4.4; that's damn near unheard of in today's market. Touchwiz wasn't THAT bad, no matter what people say. It was perfectly serviceable. But with the rise of Nova launcher, and hardware specs that are pretty unbelieveable in a pocket device, it's now just about small tics upward, so there's really little to no reason to root. A well-written article, BTW. I grow weary of internet "journalists" who apparently went to Kindergarten... and dropped out.
Neither have I. My one failed attempt at trying to convert my old HP TouchPad (running webOS) to an Android tablet made me realize what a colossal PITA all that stuff was and it wasn't really going to be worth the trouble.
Touchpads were awesome!
Sure were! I still have mine working as a weather station and IRC hub. Built like a bloody tank lol
I also have rooted and downloaded many ROM's dating back to my HTC Evo 4G. I have not felt the need to root a phone since my Nexus 6P. I do still have and use a Nexus 7 2013 tablet and that required rooting to get a newer version of Android on it. I have been happy with the stock ROM on my latest phones the Note 7, LG V20 and Note 8.
Ahhh.. the HTC Evo 4G.... brings back memories... :)
I started rooting and ROMing my Galaxy Nexus to improve battery life. I loved trying different ROMs and Kernels. One of my favorite ROM features was PIE controls. I wish Google would implement it in the Pixel phones to help reduce burn in.
That aside it got to the same point where the " hassle" didn't out way the benefits and now with Google/Android Pay it's an even bigger hassle. One of the main reasons I've gone with Nexus/Pixel phones the last few years was because I stopped rooting and ROMing. In years past I'd get a Samsung or HTC and just install a bare bones AOSP ROM.
Don't tell me what to do!
*proceess to root his phone*
My G3 was rooted. it had to be because there was so much out of the box that I needed more control over.
My G6 is new, not rooted and I have about 99% of the things that I used root for. That 1% is total permissions control and that is STILL broken in Android. I still want full control of all of the things that autostart when I power on my phone. There are certain apps like HBO Now, certain games, etc that have zero need to run except for when I explicitly choose to run them.
The fact that these aren't even real options in stock is ridiculous.
My main reason was for tethering and then for extra features. Not anymore. Lawnchair solves features issue and tethering is now on most plans. Also Samsung pay is too useful to not have available.
Agreed that was my main reason but with my jumping ship too T-MOBILE it's no longer an issue. Plus get data and phone at the same time which Sprint didn't have. So far I am happy
Outside of ad-free YouTube (since Google can't be bothered to give Canadians YouTube Red), I don't have much reason to root.
That said, my Pixel 2 XL is the first phone I haven't rooted. I used to use it for the aforementioned ad-free YouTube, but also for Viper4Android - though I found I wasn't reliant on that as much as I thought.
Viper4Android was awesome. I wish they could make it a legit app (seeing all the garbage the Play Store approves), I would buy it.
The only reason I HAVE to have root!
Root?? What year is it??
This was me. I waited a little longer, but the means didn't justify the ends. The last phone I rooted and rom'd was my Nexus 6, partly because I thought it was the Nexus thing to do. After a while, I went back to stock and I was fine. Hopping over to a One Plus 3T, I found the beta program sufficient enough to engage my want to have the latest. Now I'm totally happy on my LG V30, stock, with Action Launcher. Personally, I don't have time to fiddle, and I really need for things to work as they should. Troubleshooting and xda searches are a thing of the past for me...
One reason I am forced to root is because Verizon has disabled native tethering on the unlocked Pixel 2 XL using their Network.
I agree. My Droid X and OG Moto X were rooted, and those were mostly for fun. Had a pair of Viewsonic GTabs (don't hate too much) and the only way they were usable were through rooting and installing mods. Is Android today perfect, no, but its a whole lot closer and for me not worth the effort to do it anymore.
Droid X!!! Great times.
The last phone I all out rooted, and had a custom ROM on was an LG Optimus G Pro. I switched to a Nexus 6 after that. I did Root that phone for a very short while, but quickly put it back to stock when Marshmallow was released. I then went to a Pixel, and now a Pixel 2 XL. I haven't even thought about rooting them. No need.
Once I dropped my att unlimited plans and had tethering included in my 30GB plan..no longer needed rooting or JBing....
You get older and there just isn't time for tinkering.
Good article. I had the same epiphany a few years prior. I had custom ROM's on all my Blackberry phones. It was fun going back and forth. However switching to Android, was the catalyst. Perhaps because I was unfamiliar with the new process to root. Probably more because Android was just far better than BB OS.
With Android I used to install Nova and customize more. Now even that has slowed down. I found a Android Skin that I like and stick with it. Might be just getting old.
I miss rooting. Mostly because I can't stand all the bloat on my phone. Sure, it's gotten better and you can "disable" most things, but it's still taking up space and consuming resources. I also liked that a lot of roms came in at typically much lower size than factory image. I miss Titanium Back up too. What a great piece of software! Tweaking my phone and seeing developers really take advantage of the hardware was amazing. SD speed calibration and sometimes a bit of over clocking were very cool.
Oooff, I think Jerry would disagree.
In what regard?
prob the one regarding the article
I definitely don't miss the pita process of rooting.
The first Android phone I ever rooted was a Motorola cliq.
That sucked so much that eventually after another htc phone I can't remember I switched to an iPhone 4.
Which then forced me to "jailbreak" because I wanted customization.
Finally made my way back to Android with the note 2 and haven't gone back since, also haven't felt the need to root either. More trouble than it's worth.
I kind of understand what you're saying. While I don't agree the age is over, I still don't care as much any more. The biggest reason is that Android in it's stock form is very beautiful and lovable now. I do use a custom rom on my oneplus 3 to be perfectly stock and get android 8.1, but I could've lived without it. the main reason for using custom roms nowadays is mainly getting newer versions of android, rather than getting features from the custom rom itself. My phone is rooted but there are very few apps that even need it. It's not really a bad thing, we don't care as much because android already delivers everything we used root for without root now.
The only thing I root my phone for is Tasker getting data usage daily (we regularly come within a few mb of the limit). I also rooted my oneplus 3 to get oreo ahead of open beta.
My nexus 7 2013 will be rooted and rommed until it dies or someone puts out a decent small android tablet.
There's only one reason for me to root - Titanium Backup. I have apps, that are no longer available. No other way to restore app + data.
Amen
Word.
You don't need to root a phone to install a custom rom. A quick Google search will show you how to do it. As far as why you would want a custom rom? Well, one example is the Nexus phones. Google has dropped support for the Nexus 6. It's still a perfectly good phone - but if you want security updates, etc. you need to install LineageOS. Want oreo for your old Nexus phone... you won't get it from Google - but Lineage is working on it. In the meantime, I continue to get regular nougat updates from Lineage. Android has really dropped the ball on this... say what you want about Apple - but at least they provide official support for their phone for a great deal longer than the Android universe.
I agree with Andrew on the need to root newer phones. I have a 2014 Motorola Droid Turbo which still meets all of my needs for speed, computational power and apps. I am currently on stock marshmallow, but rooting has enabled me to delete bloatware, rather than disable, I know this is OCD but whatever. Also use Greenify which gives me longer battery life. Also still some nice root only apps to update my notification shade to oreo style, etc.
Take a quick look at XDA forums and you'll see that rooting and custom ROMing are alive and thriving in 2018. You might say that it's mainly for people using older hardware; for me that's the whole point. There are some of us who, for a range of valid reasons (e.g. environmental concerns), would prefer not to upgrade our hardware. The glorious beauty of Android is the control it gives users to maintain and improve their devices. So that, for example, I can enjoy a Galaxy S4 running better than the day I bought it (second hand) in 2014 :-)
I rooted my Moto G5 Plus because who knows when they'll actually bring Oreo over to it. I don't think I'll be rooting a phone ever again, though; probably shouldn't have rooted the G5 Plus, but what's done is done at this point.
Headline on the main page is a bit misleading: 'The era of rooting Android phones is coming to a close'
I thought that the feature was being removed from future Android releases lol. Tested rooting for the first time on the Essential PH-1 I got a couple of days ago, no big deal actually. Not sure if I would ever do it again but nice to know that I can if they go out of business, Shame I can't do it with my PRIV as I would like to tinker with it since there are no more updates coming.
Same here
My last rooted phone was the original DROID, and I loved it. Nights on the forum just waiting for another step to over clock and drinking a cold beer and that was the life. The newer phones are rock solid however I still follow a few of the root experts just for fun and yes I still get the itch but no longer scratch. Still have all my older DROIDS, and this article just might make me want to tinker again. At any rate this was a good read........THANKS
Can't remember the last phone I rooted it probably was my S3 I think, don't see the need anymore.
The one and only phone I ever rooted was the legendary HTC HD2. I loved it. Ran custom ROMs and even Windows Phone 7 at the time which was released not too far after the HD2. It's what lead me to four year with Windows Phone before switching to Android. It was phone and exciting and ultimately the end for my HD2 as I eventually bricked it. Never to return again. Those were the days.
I have 2 Android devices, a mid-range Huawei phone that I can't root it, and a Nexus 5X which i won't root!
I'm running stock ROM with root on my Pixel XL.
Mainly for ad blocking via Adaway. It's also nice to be able to remove apps that would not be removable otherwise.
Haven't rooted a phone since the note 5 simply because they've implimented enough requests and features into nougat and now Oreo I haven't missed rooting at all and my phone runs MUCH better for it. I was very highly active at XDA over 8400 thank you) and 7000+ posts as a recognized contributor at one time and now haven't needed to root for a couple years. my s8+ runs sooooo much better than when rooted (which the root for 8t sucks and it very unstable and buggy requiring several additional flashes to fix it all after the initial flash) so I haven't touched it and it's been the best phone I've ever had.
I actually can't imagine owning a non-rooted phone. While Android and apps may keep getting better, there's always a reason to tinker 'under the hood' for us geeks anyway. Of course I'm a bit biased. I own and operate EquiModz ROMs and am looking at an initial release this spring.
I would have to agree though, that for 'the rest of you', that is the 98% of people who only use their phones for checking Facebook and winning the odd bar bet or two, have little reason to root, unless they want:
Faster boot times
Faster clock speeds
More stability
no bloatware, adware
and
NO ADS
Then rooting is still very valid, effective, and the first thing I do when I get a new phone. I don't care about the warranty, there's little on an Android I can't fix, and manufacturing defects are covered regardless of rooting or non.
There isn't really a need to root. I still have a spare, rooted OnePlus One, which I just rooted back in the day to get unofficial Marshmallow.
"and you shouldn't either"
First of all, I do whatever I want with my devices. Anyway, thanks for the piece of advice. ;-)
Then, there are many reasons why I root my phone:
- increasing my battery's lifespan (it stops charging at 85%),
- I get rid of ads,
- Saving my apps' data (Google has still not managed to implement a solution properly...),
- I mod my (Samsung) camera app so that it takes better photos and has more features (H265, QHD 60 FPS, 4K HDR, up to 100s exposure time...),
- CF.lumen – nothing better at night,
- flashing cool mods (stereo speakers with the earpiece, or YouTube with a black background, for instance).
I can survive without rooting, but root access still has many uses!
Without the rooting and flashing I would have to change my phone a long tiem ago. Im still rocking a Galaxy S4 thanks to Roms and rooting. I have the Android 7.0, all the possible customization options and a fast phone.
Sure i dont have 8 gb ram, 1440p screen nor the latest CPU but what for?
The only reason I run a factory-based ROM on my phones are for the carrier features (VoLTE and WiFi Calling on T-Mobile USA). I had a factory-based ROM while on my HTC 10 and run the Open Beta Oreo 2 for the OnePlus 5T (basically OnePlus's factory ROM).
I still want root for multiple reasons....let's see...
1.) Titanium Backup - going from device to device it's great. Also if I update an app and find it's crappier than the previous version I can easily roll back.
2.) AdBlocker - there are plenty of apps that are guilty of throwing ads all over the place. IMDB for one. I'm not running some ghetto VPN to block my ads (as this is the only way to really do it on a rootless device)
3.) Viper4Android FX - Much better upgraded EQ and audio tweaks. Worked wonders on every phone I've used
4.) LightFlow - no factory ROM gives you much control of the LED notification
5.) Nova Launcher - plays nicely with fingerprint scanner and locking screen. Without root you're stuck using a PIN/password to unlock device.
For those few simple reasons I'll keep root. OnePlus is stupid easy to root and why I didn't go with a Note 8, Galaxy 8, or LG V30. Pixel has no headphone jack and isn't as tweaker friendly like the Nexus models used to be.
The last android i rooted was my lg leon and my s2 the lg v30 i have is flawless i see no reason to root unless your just practicing and tinkering just to get a feel for the art of rooting
Android has matured to a point where root is just no longer needed. Glad to see Android has advanced this much!
I think rooting is still valid for those of us who like to modify their phones to their liking. Rooting has allowed for me to enjoy tethering, disable/remove unnecessary apps, modify the mixer.xml file to get boosted audio, etc. Plus a number of apps that I use will not run without root.
I wouldn't be so quick to write off rooting just yet (though it's becoming more difficult to achieve as OEMs make their phones more secure and then the carrier making it all but possible to root (ahem at&t)
I agree that the need to root has decreased, but there are still minor tweaks that make it worthwhile for some - including me.. (The last AT&T phone I purchased was the Note 2 because of the bootloader lock down.)
This article doesn't touch on the fact that rooting is WAY easier now. It's easier than it has ever been, actually. And there are no downsides to it with Magisk, because all of your apps will function normally as it is effectively hidden. There are also some pretty cool mods now that go way beyond what manufacturers and Google has implemented in Android.
So the "hassle" is now no longer an issue. The author must not realize this since they stopped rooting at Jellybean, lol.
Amen. Magisk is amazing and, IMO, the only way to go since Chainfire has left SU.
I think it's really funny though because thanks to rooting, my Lenovo k3 note that I imported back in 2015 for about 180$ actually has Oreo on it, but the 500$ OnePlus 5t that I bought a month ago only has nougat... Rooting can still be powerful! I don't mind using nougat though, this phone is amazingly good.
Last time I rooted was when I had MIUI on a Galaxy S3. Once Verizon started locking things done and MIUI stopped providing support for the models I was purchasing. I just had to be content. I miss MIUI and that whole experience of putting the rom on the phone. From the anxiety, to the celebratory shot of vodka.
My only reason for rooting was to use hotspot without paying for it. FoxFi worked after that but eventually there was no need as hotspot was free in the newer plans. I think my droid bionic was the last phone i rooted (highly underrated device).
The first phone I rooted was an AT&T Samsung Infuse; the last phone I rooted is my current phone - the Axon 7. In between, the M8, GN2, OPO, Nexus 6 and 6P all were rooted. The ability to unlock the bootloader and root the phone is still a consideration in my purchasing decision. While software has improved, at 69 I have the time to tinker and simply enjoy it.
I am still using a OnePlus One thanks to root. There is still too much rubbish on the phone; bits and pieces that will never be used, and apps that are sub par at best.
I got my note 8 last year, and I never rooted it. But I rotted every android phone before that one. I just wanted to get rid of the bloat ware and add a few things.
Now if I can get rid of ads/bloat ware on this phone, I'd be great.
Still tempted to, I wish I could revoke internet permissions on non-network or sensitive apps sometimes.
I have an Xperia XA1 and I would love to root it just to get rid of the bloatware now in fairness Android phones of today especially with Nougats ability to install to sd card. Other then that I'd love to get rid of AVG security as I use Avast mobile security and Malwarebytes (two I have a paid subscription to) I'd love to get rid of Google news and such. Even though you can disable them they are still hard installed in my phone and taking up space.
Miss the days of Gingerbread where rooting was as simple as flashing a rom like Clockwork or Cyanogen.
ZTE Axon 7 is very well supported on XDA, great developer community for a very affordable high spec phone. Toolkit for easy root and return to stock.. it's almost a necessity to rid your phone of crap bloatware. Sure a Pixel would be nice but they're more than I want to spend on a phone.
And the speakers on the 7 are amazing.
Man...nexus 4 was my favorite phone
I agree with the author. Rooting was fun. Getting nightlies was something to look forward to. Features galore. After a while, though, the newness wore off and became a chore. Then, over two years ago, I got a Note 5 with Samsung Pay. It changed everything. It made my life much easier. It also didn't work in root. So, root no more.
I use Samsung pay on my watch exclusively and it does not care if my phone is rooted.
I agree!
Tend to agree, I root my phones less and less. Once Chrome android has built in ad blocking, that will really alleviate the need for it but at the current time the main benefit of root - near perfect Adblocking (without a VPN)!
My Nexus 6P is still a lot more custom than usual, and I use SuperSu to disable the forced encription, and to run a custom script that enables double tap to wake. Also I use the Pixel Launcher and Pixel boot animation. But that all I do, one a month when the next security update arrives.
Rooting is still a very streamlined process on most devices and doesn't cause any issues unless you don't know what you are doing. I still use root to do a few things android still lacks in as well as system wide ad blocking. There are just too many developers that do not offer me a premium option to avoid ads, I refuse to be subjected to the horrid advertising all the time and will continue to root until that is not an issue. I am thankful for the apps that do allow me to pay a fee and get rid of ads but they are few and far between (Sort of, I still spend a bit much on apps)
Nah, I like my phones rooted. As much because I can as anything else.
I haven't rooted since my 'ol trusted Nexus 5. I've left it alone with my Nexus 6P and Pixel 2 XL. I also purchased a Nexus 5X that was rooted, and I put it back to stock and un-rooted it.
There are still enough features that you can only do while rooted that I will continue to root. Unfortunately it means I have to go to greater and greater lengths to get good phones, but so be it. Currently still rocking a Samsung Galaxy S5 which works great and runs Android 7.1 (not possible w/o rooting), which is yet another reason to root: to get more longevity out of perfectly-good phones. Why be forced to buy a new phone each year simply because the battery is epoxied in and the manufacturer has stopped releasing Android updates? Screw that.
You can even root and flash a Galaxy S8 if you get the Exynos version.
Just one word - bloatware!
Only do it for ad blocking, titanium backup, and Xposed.
Completely disagree. Just rooted my Pixel 2 XL. I'm in UK so even if I wanted YouTube red, and the overlay mode!!, I couldn't get it. Now I've got it. Also I have 2 different audio mods (including dolby) which makes the sound better and also can tweek max volume for my quietish headphones. I think rooting still has its place for mods to your OS. Maybe using a custom ROM is dead... But not mods!
Change the system fonts.
That was the only reason why I rooted my phones.
Now I don't even bother. With these 2017 phones is not even worth it.
"rooting used to mean taking control of your device and having the power to undeniably improve it — now, it means headaches and annoyances for no real benefit in the end."
what a dumb statement. rooting allows you to fix nearly any problem and customize android to exactly how you want it.
no ads
a true fullscreen phone without navabars or status bar
youtube background playback
customizable PIE
backing up all apps including data
an entirely black theme including messages
remapping stupid buttons like the Bixby button to actually do something useful
TASKER
if you aren't rooting your phone your really aren't getting all you can out of it in my eyes
This exactly. What’s happening is the editors of Android Central are more of the “general consumer” types with a few true techie stragglers than they used to be. There is still so much the manufacturers and carriers do to our phones to lock us in to how they want us to use them and how often we need to replace them that root is still necessary if you don’t want to run the maze they’ve made for you. I’ve rooted and ROM’d so far back to PocketPC/Windows Phones that I don’t even remember what it was called and recently up to my Note 4 (which runs extremely well because of it). Of course Samsung would prefer it already be in the garbage heap and so would AT&T but the truth is these devices could really have a much longer life than they would want them to have. Such a shame really for the consumers AND the environment.
I agree wholeheartedly with this post. I remember flashing ROMs even going so the way back to the stone-age times of 2006 with Windows Mobile but nowadays I don't have the time nor the patience to even root my Pixel 2 XL.
I think age and lifestyle also plays a big part too.
The main reasons I rooted were to try ROMS that had came out that would not make it in official version to my phones. That and to be able to remove crapware that Samsung or my carrier would install.
I really do miss having TWRP for backup and recovery. I wish the manufacturers would use them in place of their factory recoveries. And I miss having Titanium Backup's capabilities as that is a pretty powerful product.
But it is a lot simpler not to root and have to worry about security exposures and getting carrier updates.
I rooted the Galaxay S3 that I had a few years back out of curiosity. Started flashing different ROMS and really enjoyed it until I discovered that each time I flashed a ROM to fix an issue that annoyed me all I accomplished was fixing the issue and introducing a new issue.
No ROM was ever perfect.Last phone I rooted was my LG G2
I rooted every device I have. Even ZUK Z2 Pro, which has 6 GB RAM and Root is just addition. I just don;t se me using a device without Root, to many nice things it lets user do.
And custom roms? Even better, I hate stock Roms. E.g. I could use MIUI on no XIaomi device, but when I had Xiaomi (Mi Note 3) I flashed other Rom :)
Root and customizable Roms are what keep me with Android. However I don't know what other OS I could use, as even without Root Android is most open OS out there.
Can't remember when I last rooted a phone..
My last rooted devices are no longer my primary ones, but they are in use. I have a Samsung Note Pro 12" tablet (Android needs more 12" tablets!!) and a Samsung Galaxy Note 4. I rooted them for a couple reasons. I love the Samsung hardware, but I hate TouchWiz and the other Samsung-esque changes to Android. Secondly, they dropped support for my Note Pro 12" way too soon, and LineageOS lets me keep it running (faster than the original OS too). I've had a Nexus phone, Nexus 6P, and now Pixel 2 XL. None of them have ever been rooted, nor do I see a reason for it.
As long as individual phone vendors are installing their own software, I will root my phone. First of all, I don't want anything pre-installed aside from the apps provided as part of Gapps. It's frustrating to have a long list of crap apps installed by the phone vendor that can't be removed.
Unless it becomes standard to allow ANY app to be uninstalled, I have no interest in running stock roms.
Generally, I only buy phones that are supported by LineageOS, and I will never buy a phone from a carrier.
That practice should be discouraged by all.
I've rooted every device I've ever had and will continue to do so until I no longer need root access to run useful apps like Titanium Backup and Tasker. I guess that's the difference between a script kiddie and power user: I could not possibly care less about how my phone LOOKS, especially to the rest of the world, and instead insist on data security and functionality. I've also never needed a custom ROM to be able to have my phone du jour do whatever I needed because if you know enough about Linux to be hacking an Android phone and know how to use TitaniumBackup, ROMToolbox (which I have never used to install a ROM but which has a dozen other awesome tools for rooted devices) and Tasker, any ROM will do, including the stock one. The OP tries to talk like he's an old-timer and guru, but the content of his post says otherwise, at least to me.
As I read through the comments to this post, I noticed that most that were not rooting their phones were using Nexus or Pixel phones. No wonder they don't need to root them. They aren't loaded with crap.
The last phone I rooted was the nexus 6p and last Saturday I brought it back to stock after a few months of LineageOS and I'm happy as a clam, my current daily driver being the LG G6 and using the Nexus to experience Oreo.
How do you get rid of carrier and Mobil maker apps then? I'm long away from the first carrier but can't shift their apps nor the manufacturer apps?
How do we stop all the bloatware - with that I include things such as Utube from google?
The last device I rooted was Oppo Find 7a.
The best and first device I rooted on a mobile device was the Nexus 4. Custom kernels, and endless customizations. Adaway was the deal breaker. No ads system wide was huge.
Since owning Huawei and Samsung devices, I feel rooting breaks certain features that I find useful. While I miss rooting, I don't need it as much as before. Sacrifices.
The Xperia XZ Premium is the first time i've really considered rooting, solely to remove some boat.
Motorola has always been on-point software-wise.
So the writer of this puff piece has not rooted a phone in years, has never used Magisk or any of the great current Custom ROMs but feels the need to tell us that from what he knew from years ago we do not need to root android in 2018. Ok I won't root anymore but funny how of late I have not had any "fear of breaking something" I must be doing it wrong or maybe just different now as it is 2018!