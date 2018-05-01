For the longest time, I've been that guy who refuses to put a case on my phone. "They put a lot of work into designing a beautiful phone," I'd always say. "I want to be able to see and feel the premium materials!" Of course, everyone would always tell me that, as nice of a thought as that may be, it only holds up until you drop and shatter your fancy phone.

I'm not a terribly clumsy person, but that's not to say I've never dropped my phone before. So far the worst that's ever come of that has been the occasional scratch or scuff, which I can live with, so long as it's not on the screen — but if I keep carrying phones without any kind of protection, my luck has to eventually run out. So what's the middle ground between protecting your investment without ruining the premium feel?

For me, the answer lately has been premium cases. Cases like Samsung's Alcantara case for the Galaxy S9 — which I've been using for about a month now. The S9 has a gorgeous and futuristic design, but the curved glass is notoriously fragile. The Alcantara case adds some protection to the edges, and feels great as a bonus; it's the same suede-like material used in high-end cars, and while it requires a bit of upkeep it's been a joy to use so far.