When Disney Plus launched in November, I jumped at the change to sign up for a seven-day free trial. When that came and went, I was happy with paying for the service on a month-to-month basis since I didn't want to commit to a year-long subscription. The Cyber Monday deal Disney is offering on the streaming video service changed my mind.

Disney Plus Cyber Monday Deal

It's time to start binge-watching all of the new originals, classic TV series, and movies on Disney+. You could pay for the service monthly, which would cost you $84 a year, or pay $60 today to get access for a full year. The choice seems simple!

With Disney Plus, you gain immediate access to Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Pixar content. From classic movies to all-new original content, Disney Plus has you covered. Best of all, you can share your subscription with up to six of your friends or family members!

At the current deal, Disney Plus costs $5 per month. Yes, you heard right, all that entertainment for less than a cup of coffee at Starbucks. If you haven't yet experienced the excellent new streaming service, now is the time to do so. Whether for yourself or as a gift, scoring a one-year subscription to Disney Plus on Cyber Monday is the way to go.