The Amazon Kindle line of e-readers is not only one of the most iconic and notable series of Amazon devices, but it has defined an entire genre of products for over a decade and has changed how most of us consume books. The most popular Kindle, and the one we advise most people to purchase, is the Kindle Paperwhite , and during Prime Day, Amazon is running a fantastic deal for $50 off.

I'm extremely excited by this deal, as I've had my eye on the Twilight Blue Kindle Paperwhite for months now. My eighth-generation Paperwhite is on its last legs, with scratches all over the front and back from when I lent it to my son for a few months, along with a missing pixel on the screen. I'm overdue for an upgrade!

When making your selection, note that you can choose to purchase a Kindle e-reader in different storage configurations, colors, and as an ad-supported mode or without ads. Let's take each of those options in turn for the Kindle Paperwhite.

As far as storage goes, the Paperwhite is available in an 8GB version and a 32GB version. Unless you plan to store literally thousands of books consecutively on your device, the 8GB model should be fine for most people. You can choose from four great colors, including Black, Plum, Sage, and Twilight Blue (my personal favorite), and you can choose the ad-supported model or one without ads. Generally speaking, the ad-supported models are $20 or so cheaper than those that come without ads. I've found the ad-supported models only serve up ads on the lockscreen, and relevant ads at that, so I vote for saving your money at the time of purchase. You can always pay later to remove the ads.