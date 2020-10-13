The Amazon Kindle line of e-readers is not only one of the most iconic and notable series of Amazon devices, but it has defined an entire genre of products for over a decade and has changed how most of us consume books. The most popular Kindle, and the one we advise most people to purchase, is the Kindle Paperwhite, and during Prime Day, Amazon is running a fantastic deal for $50 off.
The e-reader for everyone
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Now with IPX8 water resistance and up to 32GB storage
With high-res display, IPX8 rating, Audible integration, and great battery life, the Paperwhite is the best e-reader around.
I'm extremely excited by this deal, as I've had my eye on the Twilight Blue Kindle Paperwhite for months now. My eighth-generation Paperwhite is on its last legs, with scratches all over the front and back from when I lent it to my son for a few months, along with a missing pixel on the screen. I'm overdue for an upgrade!
When making your selection, note that you can choose to purchase a Kindle e-reader in different storage configurations, colors, and as an ad-supported mode or without ads. Let's take each of those options in turn for the Kindle Paperwhite.
As far as storage goes, the Paperwhite is available in an 8GB version and a 32GB version. Unless you plan to store literally thousands of books consecutively on your device, the 8GB model should be fine for most people. You can choose from four great colors, including Black, Plum, Sage, and Twilight Blue (my personal favorite), and you can choose the ad-supported model or one without ads. Generally speaking, the ad-supported models are $20 or so cheaper than those that come without ads. I've found the ad-supported models only serve up ads on the lockscreen, and relevant ads at that, so I vote for saving your money at the time of purchase. You can always pay later to remove the ads.
You can also add your Audible library to the Kindle Paperwhite, and listen along as you read with Bluetooth headphones. Talk about an immersive, multimedia experience!
My recommendation is that you go for the 8GB ad-supported model in either Sage or Twilight Blue, and be sure to click on the version that offers three months of free Kindle Unlimited. Believe it or not, there are many ways to get free or low-cost content on your Kindle, but Kindle Unlimited is one of my favorites. With the money you'll save, you'll have some extra funds to pick up a protective case or cover for your Kindle Paperwhite so that it doesn't get destroyed as mine did. I recommend a book or folio case with a smart magnetic cover to wake it when you open it, like this one.
This Kindle Paperwhite deal might just be the best for your well-being since it will allow you to relax, unwind, and escape into a good book to give you some peace of mind and a temporary break from the craziness of 2020.
