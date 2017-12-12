Includes Alto's Adventure, Pug's Quest, FRAMED 2, and more.

Ever since 2010, Humble Bundle has been the best way to buy awesome video games at excellent prices will helping to support even more awesome charities at the same time. The latest Humble Mobile Bundle is here, and it's filled with a heap of awesome independent Android games that are all worth checking out.

As usual with Humble Bundle, there are a few different tiers that you can choose from. If you pay $1 or more, you'll get Invert - Tile Flipping Puzzles, Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, Alto's Adventure, and Pug's Quest. Pay $4.50 or more, and you'll get all of the games included with the $1 tier in addition to Vignettes, Shooting Stars!, Tower Dwellers, and Caterzillar.

If you want to go all the way and pay $5 or more, you'll get FRAMED 2, The Bug Butcher, Snowball, and the other eight games that we just mentioned. That $5 tier comes with a total value of $35 worth of games, so in other words, this is absolutely worth picking up if you've been looking for some new adventures to get lost in.

This Humble Mobile Bundle is available until December 25 at 11:00 AM PT.

