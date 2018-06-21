Video streaming services are more popular than they've ever been, and one of the companies that's been leading this charge since the beginning is Hulu.
Founded in October of 2007, Hulu has long been one of the most popular services for TV fanatics. It's gone through a lot of changes over the years, and the point we've now reached is pretty darn great.
Whether you're just now hearing about Hulu or want some clarification about its live television plan, you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about Hulu!
On-demand streaming starts at just $7.99
Similar to Netflix, Hulu gives its users on-demand access to a library that contains thousands of movies, TV shows, and original programs crafted exclusively for Hulu.
The cheapest plan costs $7.99/month, and while you get access to all of the shows Hulu has to offer, you'll watch them with small commercial breaks throughout. These commercials aren't nearly as bad as the ones you get with traditional TV programming, but they can interrupt the flow of the story if you're especially engrossed in something like The Handmaid's Tale.
Thankfully, Hulu has a more expensive $11.99/month plan that gets rid of these commercial breaks. Some shows still come attached with a small ad before they start, but you won't have to deal with any interruptions once it gets going.
You can get live TV, too
If you want even more content to watch, Hulu manages to stand out on its own by also including a plan called "Hulu with Live TV." For $39.99/month, Hulu with Live TV allows you to watch more than 50 live channels across a variety of genres in addition to the platform's on-demand content with limited commercials.
Some of the channels included with this plan are ABC, Food Network, Cartoon Network, HGTV, TBS, History Channel, ESPN, and plenty more.
You can also enhance your viewing experience with add-ons for HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, a more powerful cloud DVR, and increase the number of screens you can watch on at once.
There are Hulu apps for just about everything
No matter what device you have, chances are you can download a Hulu app for it.
Hulu's available on Android, iOS, Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, etc. Heck, there's even a Hulu app for Nintendo Switch!
The Hulu with Live TV plan is available on a slightly smaller list of gadgets, however, with one of the most notable omissions being Android TV.
Check out the full list of Hulu's supported devices
Hulu comes included with Sprint's unlimited plans
If you subscribe to Sprint for your wireless phone service, we've got good Hulu news for you!
As long as you're paying for Sprint Unlimited Freedom, you get Hulu's $7.99/month Limited Commercials plan included for free.
Commercials aren't fun, but for the price of free, you really can't complain about them.
New customer? You can get a one-month free trial!
Hulu's easily one of the best entertainment deals around, and if you're not on Sprint and unsure if it's a good fit for you, Hulu lets you test-drive the service completely free for one full month.
If you sign up for Hulu with Live TV, you'll get a week-long free trial before your credit card is charged.