Video streaming services are more popular than they've ever been, and one of the companies that's been leading this charge since the beginning is Hulu.

Founded in October of 2007, Hulu has long been one of the most popular services for TV fanatics. It's gone through a lot of changes over the years, and the point we've now reached is pretty darn great.

Whether you're just now hearing about Hulu or want some clarification about its live television plan, you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about Hulu!

On-demand streaming starts at just $7.99

Similar to Netflix, Hulu gives its users on-demand access to a library that contains thousands of movies, TV shows, and original programs crafted exclusively for Hulu.

The cheapest plan costs $7.99/month, and while you get access to all of the shows Hulu has to offer, you'll watch them with small commercial breaks throughout. These commercials aren't nearly as bad as the ones you get with traditional TV programming, but they can interrupt the flow of the story if you're especially engrossed in something like The Handmaid's Tale.

Thankfully, Hulu has a more expensive $11.99/month plan that gets rid of these commercial breaks. Some shows still come attached with a small ad before they start, but you won't have to deal with any interruptions once it gets going.

You can get live TV, too