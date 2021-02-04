Hulu boasts a massive media library that gives subscribers access to thousands of hours of new and classic content at the touch of a button. But with so much to watch, it's important that every subscriber can curate their individual streaming experience. With that in mind, Hulu offers three different subscription plans, as well as a bundle option that also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+. Here's a rundown of all the Hulu plans and prices, so that you can decide which is right for you.

Hulu offers three different subscription plans. Pick which plan works best for you and start exploring Hulu's massive library of classic movies, trending series, Hulu Originals and more.

Hulu's most popular plan

Hulu offers three different tiers when it comes to signing up for a monthly subscription. The most popular plan is also the cheapest at $6 a month. The ad-supported plan allows streaming on two devices simultaneously and provides access to Hulu's entire on-demand catalog of popular series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, and tons of kid-friendly content with limited ad interruption.

The ad-free experience

The next level plan is the Hulu (No Ads) tier, which currently cost $12 per month. According to the streaming service, the ad-free plan lets you watch the platform's entire catalog of series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more with "no ad interruptions." You can also stream on two screens simultaneously.

While it's true that most of the content offered through this plan won't feature commercials, due to streaming rights, a handful of shows are excluded from the Hulu (No Ads) plan. Those shows are still available to stream, but will play with a short ad break before and after each episode.

It's like cable, but not

Hulu's top tier plan is Hulu + Live TV, which costs $65 per month. The most expensive plan allows subscribers to watch 65-plus channels live and on-demand, as well as provides unlimited access to Hulu's ad-supported streaming library. This tier also comes with six customizable profiles, meaning multiple people accessing the same account can save their streaming preferences.

Like the ad-supported and No Ads tiers, Hulu+ Live TV only allows you to stream on two separate devices simultaneously. However, you can upgrade to unlimited screens for an additional $10 per month. You can also choose to upgrade from the basic, ad-supported tier to the Hulu No Ads + Live TV for $71 a month (plus the additional fee for more screens).

The bundle