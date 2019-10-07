Hulu today announced that you can download shows, movies and entire seasons for offline viewing.

There is, however, a catch. Or several catches, that is. Here's the deal:

It's available today for iOS devices. Android is coming later.

And you'll need to have the $11.99-a-month plan that gets rid of ads.

And you can only download up to 25 things over five different devices.

And you have to watch those things within 30 days.

And anything you've already downloaded will expire 48 hours after you've started watching it. After that, you'll have to "renew" it — if it's still available.

So to recap: You can download things to watch offline. But you can't do it everywhere yet, and you can't hang onto them forever. Better than nothing, for sure. But also perhaps a little more restrictive than you'd expect in 2019. On the other hand, Hulu has new corporate overlords by way of Disney, so lawyers are gonna lawyer.

Ain't the future great?

Also to reiterate — this is for iOS only right now. That means phones and tablets — specifically, iPhones and iPads — which makes sense, given that those are the kinds of things that'll most likely be roaming around without internet service, on occasion. Android support is coming later.