A year ago, we launched our live offering and, as this was our first foray into live TV, we've learned a great deal about how our viewers like to enjoy their live TV. One thing, in particular, we've heard from you is that at times it can be difficult to see what's on another channel or flip between two channels you're watching simultaneously.

So, last Fall, we built a dedicated live destination and a dynamic guide into our Web experience for live TV (beta.hulu.com) to make it easier see what's on now, what's on next and change the channel while you watch live programming.

The feedback was resoundingly positive. We found that we were able to satisfy users' desires to get to live TV through a single click, and found it much easier to channel surf. To build on the success of these features, we're bringing a dedicated live destination and an even more robust dynamic guide to your living room devices.