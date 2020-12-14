Update, December 14 (7:45 am ET): Google services are coming back online after going down around the world for nearly an hour.
What you need to know
- Widespread Google outage is affecting Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, and other core Google services.
- Users are unable to log in to their Gmail accounts, YouTube's home page is down, and all Nest devices are affected.
- Google is aware of the issue, and is investigating the problem right now.
Google is seeing a widespread outage that is affecting most of its key services, including Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and others. So if you're trying to log in to your Gmail inbox or access YouTube's home page and unable to do so, you're not the only one facing issues.
When I try logging in to my Gmail account, I get the following error:
We're sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service.
The unprecedented issue is affecting all Google services, according to the Workspace Status Dashboard:
From Google:
We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 5:42 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change.
Google Docs, Sheets, Photos, Meet, and every other Google service is inaccessible at the moment, and even Nest devices — including smart speakers and thermostats — are down. Users from all around the world are affected, and it seems to have something to do with Google's authentication system.
Right now, the only Google service that's still working reliably is Google Search. We'll update the post once we know more, but for now, a huge chunk of the internet just went offline.
Update, December 14 (7:45 am ET) — Google services are back online around the world
After a global outage that took down most of its key services, Google has restored access to Gmail, Drive, Meet, YouTube, and others. From Google:
Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.
I'm able to log in to my Gmail account, access Google Meet, and stream videos on YouTube again. Let us know in the comments if you're still facing issues with any Google service.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
5 things we want to see in a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold
Rumor has it that Samsung's working on a less expensive Galaxy Z Fold for 2021, and that's really exciting. Here are a few things we hope to see from it when it's finally unveiled.
In 2020, 5G tried and failed to prove its worth
5G is cool tech and will eventually be very useful but this year, you got the worst of 5G and the best of 4G LTE.
Is Kate Bishop enough to save Marvel's Avengers?
Kate Bishop is the first post-launch character added to Marvel's Avengers, but is she enough reason to jump back in? We take a look at this free content offering to Crystal Dynamic's ensemble superhero game.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.