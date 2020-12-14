Update, December 14 (7:45 am ET) : Google services are coming back online after going down around the world for nearly an hour.

Google is seeing a widespread outage that is affecting most of its key services, including Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and others. So if you're trying to log in to your Gmail inbox or access YouTube's home page and unable to do so, you're not the only one facing issues.

When I try logging in to my Gmail account, I get the following error:

We're sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service.

The unprecedented issue is affecting all Google services, according to the Workspace Status Dashboard: