With Daniel Bader on a secret mission, Russell Holly steps in as guest host to chat about the week's news with Andrew Martonik and Jerry Hildenbrand. Motorola has sold over 70 million Moto G devices since 2013, and their phones are omnipresent in Brazil. Now they're looking to expand their growth around the globe.
The fun doesn't stop there! Development of eSIM technology has been halted because Verizon and AT&T can't get along. Amazon has announced the Echo Dot Kids Edition, and they want to deliver packages into the trunk of your car. Google is keeping pretty quiet about sales figures for Pixel 2, but it's clear their hardware focus is bigger than ever. Six months in, Google Lens is still lackluster but showing signs of improvement. The massive redesign of Gmail is now live, and Google Tasks has a dedicated app for Android and iOS.
In a final slurp of alphanumeric soup, LG G7 ThinQ is getter even closer to being real thanks to some new renders — and One Plus 6 will be announced on May 16 in London. Join us!
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Motorola is a big deal in Brazil, and it's not a fluke
- Motorola's new President sparked huge success, but growth now turns global
- Motorola has sold over 70 million Moto Gs since 2013
- Development of eSIM tech halted thanks to legal feud with Verizon and AT&T
- Amazon just announced the new Echo Dot Kids Edition
- 6 months after Pixel 2 launch, Google has nothing to say of its success — but hardware focus is bigger than ever
- Six months later, Google Lens still isn't great
- Gmail's massive redesign is now live: Here's a look at the new features
- Google Tasks: Everything you need to know
- LG G7 ThinQ shown off again in best renders to-date
- The LG G7 will have an extra-tall 6.1-inch display that gets really bright
- LG reports record Q1 2018 profits despite struggling smartphone business
- Pete Lau says the OnePlus 6 will come with a glass back and 'premium hand-feel'
- OnePlus 6 will be announced on May 16 in London
Sponsors:
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
- GameStash: Hundreds of awesome games on your Android phone. Try it free for 14 days!