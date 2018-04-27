With Daniel Bader on a secret mission, Russell Holly steps in as guest host to chat about the week's news with Andrew Martonik and Jerry Hildenbrand. Motorola has sold over 70 million Moto G devices since 2013, and their phones are omnipresent in Brazil. Now they're looking to expand their growth around the globe.

The fun doesn't stop there! Development of eSIM technology has been halted because Verizon and AT&T can't get along. Amazon has announced the Echo Dot Kids Edition, and they want to deliver packages into the trunk of your car. Google is keeping pretty quiet about sales figures for Pixel 2, but it's clear their hardware focus is bigger than ever. Six months in, Google Lens is still lackluster but showing signs of improvement. The massive redesign of Gmail is now live, and Google Tasks has a dedicated app for Android and iOS.

In a final slurp of alphanumeric soup, LG G7 ThinQ is getter even closer to being real thanks to some new renders — and One Plus 6 will be announced on May 16 in London. Join us!

