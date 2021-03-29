If it's time to upgrade your TV to something bigger and better, Woot's huge 4K TV sale is well worth checking out with discounted models from just $280. The sale features a bunch of Samsung smart TVs and LG OLED screens, as well as a few Sony and VIZIO TVs. Though this sale is slated to run until April 19, select models have already sold out so there's really no telling how long supplies will last.

All of the TVs in today's sale are offered refurbished, and though they may not be brand new, they've each been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition. Oftentimes, you can barely notice an item has been used before after it's been refurbished. Plus, Woot includes a 90-day Samsung warranty with the purchase.

From $280 Refurbished 4K Smart TV sale Woot has a variety of 4K smart TVs on sale in refurbished condition for a limited time, including models from Sony, LG, Samsung, and Vizio. You'll score a 90-day warranty from Woot with the purchase as well. From $280 See at Woot

The sale includes the super neat Samsung The Frame TV. This TV has made a name for itself due to its Art Mode, which transforms the TV when it's off into a work of art — art which you've selected. There are hundreds of pieces to choose from including collections from the V&A Museum, the Tate Gallery, and Van Gogh Museum, and the display will refresh as often as you choose. You can even add up to 2GB of your own photos via an app on your phone or simply hook up a flash drive. Prices start at only $399.99 for this unique piece of tech.

If you want to go OLED for your next big screen, there are a few LG models on sale including the CX series from 2020 with Alexa built-in or the 2018 OLED65E8PUA model. We expect both of these models will sell out long before this sale's official end date.

One of the most affordable models in today's sale is Samsung's 65-inch Q60/Q6D Series 4K UHD QLED Smart TV. This factory-reconditioned model is now down as low as $449.99 and features Quantum Dot technology for a more realistic picture with over a billion shades of color, along with Motion Rate 120, a Quantum processor, and four HDMI inputs. Other 4K screens are going for even less, such as the 50-inch VIZIO V505-H9 series at just $280 or the VIZIO M50Q7-H1 at $340 which has Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast support.

Be sure to check out the full sale for many more options. Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on any order there when you sign in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to earn free shipping on your orders at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, free Kindle eBooks, and more.