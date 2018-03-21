Although the Android Wear name might be dead, Google's Wear OS smartwatch platform is still chugging along mostly as a result of fashion and luxury brands like Kate Spade, Tag Heuer, and others. Hublot is the latest such company to jump into the Wear OS game, and it's doing so with a smartwatch that costs a whopping $5,200.

Hublot is a Swiss watchmaker that's been in business since 1980, and its parent company is LVMH — the same company that owns Tag Heuer. Hublot will only be making 2,018 units of its smartwatch, and should you be one of the lucky few to obtain one, you'll get a watch with a titanium body, six H-shaped screws along the bezel, and a real Kevlar insert. All of this is packed into a 49mm body, and as the name of the watch suggests, it's launching as part of a promotion with this year's World Cup. All referees during the 2018 World Cup will be given Big Bang Referee 2018 World Cup Russia watches to wear, with Hublot noting that —

The referees' watches will be connected to goal-line technology, an electronic video assistance system for refereeing which follows all the trajectories of the ball and determines for certain if the ball did or did not entirely cross the goal line.