You could be forgiven for forgetting all about the Huawei Porsche Design Smartwatch, a footnote at the company's Mobile World Congress press conference back in February. But now the watch is actually available to buy, with the listing on Porsche Design's official site having quietly gone up in the past 24 hours.

Porsche Design's first smartwatch will set you back a cool €795 ($925) — not a huge amount by luxury watch standards, or Porsche Design standards — but around double the cost of the non-PD Huawei Watch Classic, upon which it's based. There are European and UK SKUs available direct from Porsche Design, but no words when (or if) the watch will be heading to American shores. (The $1,500 Porsche Design Mate 9 never came to the U.S., so maybe don't hold your breath.)

Aside from the extra branding and design flair, you're effectively getting a Huawei Watch 2 Classic with some extra watch faces. On the inside, it's the same Snapdragon Wear 2100-based setup, complete with 1.2-inch AMOLED display and 768MB of RAM.

If you're curious about how this device would look and feel in a cheaper plastic shell, check out our Huawei Watch 2 review.

