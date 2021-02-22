Huawei today unveiled the Mate X2, its third foldable smartphone. Unlike the last two foldable phones from the company, however, the new Mate X2 doesn't have an outward-folding design. Instead, it has a similar inward-folding design as the best foldable phone on the market — Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The new Mate X2 sports an 8-inch OLED main display with 2480 x 2220 resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 6.45-inch outer display with the same 90Hz refresh rate and a higher 240Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the phone is HiSilicon's 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.