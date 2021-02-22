What you need to know
- Huawei has announced a new foldable phone called the Mate X2.
- It features an inward-folding design, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2.
- The phone comes with an 8-inch main display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5nm Kirin 9000 processor, and a quad-camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera.
Huawei today unveiled the Mate X2, its third foldable smartphone. Unlike the last two foldable phones from the company, however, the new Mate X2 doesn't have an outward-folding design. Instead, it has a similar inward-folding design as the best foldable phone on the market — Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2.
The new Mate X2 sports an 8-inch OLED main display with 2480 x 2220 resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 6.45-inch outer display with the same 90Hz refresh rate and a higher 240Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the phone is HiSilicon's 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Around the back of the phone is a quad-lens camera system that includes a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. Just as the rumors had suggested, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 55W fast charging speeds. On the software side of things, the Mate X2 runs EMUI 11 on top of Android 10. As you would expect, there's no support for Google apps or services.
Huawei Mate X2 will be going on sale in China from February 25, but there's no word on global availability yet. The foldable phone is priced at 17,999 yuan ($2,785) in the country for the 256GB version and 18,999 yuan ($2,940) for the 512GB version.
Are you going to keep using LastPass in 2021?
Next month will see LastPass make drastic changes to how its free plan works. Are you going to keep using the service following this?
Review: The Bose Sport Open Earbuds aren't for every pair of ears
Bose figures a unique design with a steady and secure fit will be enough to keep runners focused on where they're going. And while the Sport Open Earbuds are primarily aimed for an active crowd, the fit and comfort applies equally to everyone wanting to wear them.
Review: The Anker Powerhouse II 400 is expensive, but it's worth it
Regular power banks are great, but what if you need to power more than just a USB device or if you need to power a bunch of things at once? Well, that's where a power station like the Anker Powerhouse II 400 comes in. This kind of power and convenience isn't cheap, but it may just be worth it to you.
Grab one of these Huawei P40 Pro cases to keep your phone looking amazing
Did you just pick up the new Huawei P40 Pro, but aren't sure how you want to keep it safe from when "life" happens? We've rounded up the best cases and there's an option available for just about everyone.