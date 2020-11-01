What you need to know
- Huawei is reportedly building a new chip factory in Shanghai, dedicated to making parts for its telecom hardware business.
- If Huawei succeeds in manufacturing its own chips, the move could potentially bypass U.S. sanctions and maintain Huawei's business in telecom infrastructures.
- While Huawei plans to use its new chips for IoT devices and 5G network hardware, there's currently no word yet on how the factory would affect Huawei's phone business.
According to a recent report by the Financial Times, Huawei has plans to build a chip factory in Shanghai, which would be dedicated to manufacturing parts for its telecom hardware business.
Huawei has repeatedly faced significant hurdles in maintaining its telecom infrastructure business as the U.S. and other foreign governments continue to place further sanctions on the company. However, if the new Shanghai factory could make Huawei self-reliant in making its own chips, the move could potentially bypass the recent U.S. trade ban.
The factory will reportedly be run by Huawei's partner, Shanghai IC R&D Center, and it would generally be considered an experiment until the chip manufacturing processes are ready for Huawei's end-user products.
Based on the report, the factory will initially be used to create legacy 45nm chips. The plan is to then move on to 28nm chips by 2021 and 20nm chips by 2022. This long-term timeline would indeed set Huawei behind its telecom hardware competitors in terms of scale and technological prowess. However, the investment could certainly lead to a totally self-reliant manufacturing process, which could be very beneficial for the company.
While these chips would be used for smart TVs, IoT devices, and 5G network hardware, there's no word yet on if the factory would be used for Huawei's phone business. Ever since the U.S. banned Google services from Huawei mobile devices, there's no question that Huawei's phone business has been struggling to find a place outside China.
Although there are encouraging reports that some U.S. chipmakers may be able to sell parts to Huawei, the change still bans the company for buying parts for its 5G business. There are also no certainties on what the U.S. government will decide next in terms of the trade ban.
Huawei P40 Pro
The Huawei P40 Pro is one of Huawei's best phones in 2020 and while it may be lacking in Google services, it packs a ton of hardware into a sleek uniform design with one of the most impressive camera systems on an Android phone.
From the Editor's Desk: Holding our collective breath
We've all been holding our breath this year for many reasons, from widespread wildfire smoke to a pandemic virus, to vitriolic cultural and political discourse. It all seems to be coming to a head this Tuesday with the election, but we'd be wise to let out some air and take care of ourselves before we explode.
T-Mobile TVision review: A cheaper cable alternative with familiar tropes
Now that it's securely the third biggest name in wireless, T-Mobile is branching into the streaming world with TVision — its new live TV service. TVision looks great on paper, but how does it perform in real-world use?
Which phone takes the best photos? We compared some of our favorites
We've enjoyed a surprisingly great year for smartphone photography (and basically nothing else). This year, we've seen larger camera sensors, more powerful AI-driven photography, and ultra-wide lenses finally make their way to more phones — so which 2020 launch takes the best photos?
Protect your Moto G Power's display with these best screen protectors
The Moto G Power is an interesting device given its massive 5,000mAh battery. With a device that can go all day, you'll want to keep that screen looking good, especially since Motorola moved to a pin-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. These are the best screen protectors you can get for the G Power today!