If you're in the market for a new smartphone, Huawei's Mate 9 may have crossed your radar. Right now you can pick one up for just $399.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo, which is a savings of $100 from its regular price. Being unlocked, you can buy this and pop in the SIM card of your choice (from a compatible GSM carrier) and be on your way with the phone. Unfortunately, it will not work on either Verizon or Sprint.

Integrated with Alexa voice service. Just tap and ask Alexa to enjoy thousands of skills on the go, such as hearing the latest news, weather and traffic reports, check Sport scores, and much more.

Enjoy revolutionary two-day battery life with a large 4000Mah battery and smart power-saving technology. Huawei supercharge technology safely charges the Device for a full day's power in 20 minutes.

Second-generation Leica Dual Camera with a 12MP RGB sensor and 20MP monochrome sensor renders images in unprecedented detail for exceptional results that take you from mere photography to artistry.

5.9 inch screen with 3-months Complimentary screen protection. Dual SIM (Primary Nano SIM + Micro SD, and secondary Nano SIM slot) to support 1334 carriers in 217 countries and Regions.

Four noise-cancelling microphones with directional audio capture eliminate background noise and improve call quality. No support for Wi-Fi calling.

This is a new all-time low for this phone. You get a whole lot for the price, so don't miss out! Be sure to also grab a case to help keep your new phone safe!

TL;DR

- This price drop brings a flagship-level phone down to near budget-level pricing. It's the lowest we've seen it hit, and honestly, it's going to be hard to find a better phone spec for spec (and performance wise) at $400. Things to know before you buy! - Amazon appears to have matched B&H's price drop on this one. Amazon shipping may be faster for you, but B&H doesn't charge sales tax at the time of purchase for those outside of NY and NJ. Either way, be sure you pick up a nice case to help keep your new phone safe!

See at Amazon