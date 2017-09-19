This is the Huawei Mate 10, and it looks familiar.

We're nearing the end of the year — not in terms of months, but in terms of phone releases. Most companies want to get their devices into the hands of consumers by the holiday season, which only gives them until about mid- to late-October to do so. After the Pixels launch on October 4, the final flagship to look forward to (at least that we know of) is Huawei's Mate 10.

The company poked a bit of fun at Apple's iPhone X Face ID in a recent Facebook post, claiming that the Mate 10, which will be unveiled on October 16, is "The Real AI Phone."

Here's Mate 10 in the wild, via tip. pic.twitter.com/yFzIVoxokH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 19, 2017

Now we're seeing the Mate 10's visage for the first time thanks to Evan Blass. While unremarkable, the phone certainly shrinks the bezels from even the minor top and bottom protrusions of the Mate 9, and certainly brings Huawei into the same league as Samsung and LG. The phone promises to be extremely powerful thanks to a new Kirin 970 chip, which has an onboard neural processing unit to take care of machine learning and AI.

Huawei Mate 9: Big, bold, and beautiful nine months later