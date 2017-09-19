This is the Huawei Mate 10, and it looks familiar.
We're nearing the end of the year — not in terms of months, but in terms of phone releases. Most companies want to get their devices into the hands of consumers by the holiday season, which only gives them until about mid- to late-October to do so. After the Pixels launch on October 4, the final flagship to look forward to (at least that we know of) is Huawei's Mate 10.
The company poked a bit of fun at Apple's iPhone X Face ID in a recent Facebook post, claiming that the Mate 10, which will be unveiled on October 16, is "The Real AI Phone."
Here's Mate 10 in the wild, via tip. pic.twitter.com/yFzIVoxokH— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 19, 2017
Now we're seeing the Mate 10's visage for the first time thanks to Evan Blass. While unremarkable, the phone certainly shrinks the bezels from even the minor top and bottom protrusions of the Mate 9, and certainly brings Huawei into the same league as Samsung and LG. The phone promises to be extremely powerful thanks to a new Kirin 970 chip, which has an onboard neural processing unit to take care of machine learning and AI.
Reader comments
slimming to the bezels!
This looks horribly photoshopped. Look at those edges at the top and how the interface isn't lined up toward the bottom and top left. I trust it though.
I don't think it's photoshopped, but the lens that took it clearly has some distortion. It's possible it was messed around with in Lightroom to make the lighting less harsh.
i hope they have an option that isn't 2:1
Why would they? It's going to be all one or the other.
Nice. Now being it stateside. A carrier deal or two would be nice too.
Nice, no logos in the front!
If this were Verizon compatible, it would have a very high place on my list.
Ditto
My exact sentiments.
It's crazy how time changes everything. Back in the days, I almost bought the Mate 7 in the phillipines because the bezels we're slim and I had never seen anything like this. The closest was my LG G3. Now, I look at the mate 10 and feel unimpressed considering the V30, G6, S8, Essential, Note 8 and even the Mi Mix 2 and unknown phones like the Elephone S8 all look to have smaller bezels.
AMOLED or go home
Clearly a mock up and not an actual photo of the phone being held, etc so don't take a whole lot of stock in this release. Looks to be intended more for displaying the home screen than physics of the phone.
Noooooooooooo..... Not a front bottom fingerprint sensor!
Im hoping this is not correct. A front fingerprint sensor is so samsung/motorola/lenovo.
Too much controversy around Huawei for me to even consider their phones.