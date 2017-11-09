Huawei is getting serious about the U.S. market.

Huawei relies on Amazon to sell devices in the U.S., but it looks like the company is tying up with at least one carrier to push sales of its latest flagship, the Mate 10 Pro. The folks at XDA Developers found a firmware file that suggests the phone will be sold and marketed by AT&T in the U.S.

The firmware in question (BLA-A09-att-us) is the latest build of EMUI 8.0 running on Oreo, and because it is a carrier-branded variant, there's plenty of AT&T bloatware on board. XDA also found that the phone comes with Firefox out of the box alongside Chrome, hinting at a possible collaboration between Huawei and Mozilla.

As for the phone itself, the Mate 10 Pro features a 6-inch Full HD+ panel, and is powered by HiSilicon's latest Kirin 970 chipset, which has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit. Other specs include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP RGB sensor at the back along with a 20MP monochrome sensor, 8MP front shooter, and a massive 4000mAh battery.

Huawei is the third-largest smartphone brand in the world — behind Apple and Samsung — but the company is a relative unknown in North America. The Chinese manufacturer signified its intent to make inroads into the U.S. market, and carrier partnerships play a role in achieving that.