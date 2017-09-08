Huawei's fitness band has built-in GPS connectivity and a heart rate monitor.

Huawei has launched the Band 2 Pro in the U.S. The fitness band is now up for sale on Amazon for $69, offering built-in GPS connectivity, a continuous heart rate monitor, 5ATM water resistance, as well as activity and sleep tracking.

The Band 2 Pro lets you view notifications, texts, reject incoming calls and set alarms, with the device syncing to your phone over Bluetooth 4.2. The band also distinguishes between various forms of activity — running, walking, swimming, and " general daily physical activities" — and there's a running coach that lets you set personalized goals. You also get comprehensive sleep monitoring, periodic reminders to get up and move, and "Relaxation Training" that suggests breathing exercises to help you relieve stress.

Huawei says that the 105mAh battery is good for seven days of continuous use on a full charge, or 21 days on standby mode. The Band 2 Pro works with all Android devices running Android 4.4 KitKat and above. Interested? Head to Amazon from the link below to get your hands on Huawei's latest fitness band.

