Huawei's fitness band has built-in GPS connectivity and a heart rate monitor.
Huawei has launched the Band 2 Pro in the U.S. The fitness band is now up for sale on Amazon for $69, offering built-in GPS connectivity, a continuous heart rate monitor, 5ATM water resistance, as well as activity and sleep tracking.
The Band 2 Pro lets you view notifications, texts, reject incoming calls and set alarms, with the device syncing to your phone over Bluetooth 4.2. The band also distinguishes between various forms of activity — running, walking, swimming, and " general daily physical activities" — and there's a running coach that lets you set personalized goals. You also get comprehensive sleep monitoring, periodic reminders to get up and move, and "Relaxation Training" that suggests breathing exercises to help you relieve stress.
Huawei says that the 105mAh battery is good for seven days of continuous use on a full charge, or 21 days on standby mode. The Band 2 Pro works with all Android devices running Android 4.4 KitKat and above. Interested? Head to Amazon from the link below to get your hands on Huawei's latest fitness band.
Reader comments
The Amazon listing says 21 days normal usage. I'm not sure what the 7 days of continuous use stated here means? GPS being continuously on?
21 days of standby. I'm sure they just made a small error in the listing description.
I'm pretty sure that your amazon link is incorrect. Brings me to some Desire2 clone.
Can it control music playback on the phone (skip songs/play/pause etc.)?
Looks good I'm tempted just for the battery life. I wish they'd improve the battery life of the Watch 2, it sucks.
Haha...I'm sure Fitbit is thrilled...talk about making a design clone...yeesh.
What does it sync with on the phone? Does it have it's own software, use Google Fit, or.....?
It uses the Huawei Health app.