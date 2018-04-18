After months of setbacks over security concerns from the U.S. government, Huawei has finally reached its breaking point. During a meeting in its home of Shenzhen, China, Huawei agreed that it'll be shifting its focus and resources to other markets outside of the States.

Huawei's troubles began this January when its plans to launch the Mate 10 Pro on Verizon and AT&T were thwarted after the U.S. determined the company was a national security threat. AT&T was later urged to stop its commercial relationship with Huawei, and in February, the FBI, NSA, and CIA began telling American consumers to not buy Huawei phones.

Huawei's done fighting with the U.S. government and its mistrust of the company.

Best Buy then succumbed to the pressure in March by announcing it'd stop selling Huawei phones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, and all Honor devices, and while Huawei's other CEO, Richard Yu, said the company would continue its efforts in the U.S., it looks like the company's finally had enough.

Along with Huawei, ZTE's also been faced with just as much pushback in the country. The Department of Commerce issued a seven-year ban on April 16 preventing ZTE from using any hardware or software that's exported from the U.S., and on April 18, it was reported that Alphabet was considering revoking ZTE's Android license.

This recent attack on China-based telecommunication companies has been in full force throughout most all of 2018, and it doesn't appear to be going away any time soon.

