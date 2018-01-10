Available in two main flavors.

Amidst all of the drama surrounding its Mate 10 flagship phone and its lacking availability on U.S. carriers, Huawei also used its time at CES 2018 to announce its first ever mesh Wi-Fi system. It's called the Huawei WiFi Q2, and it's available in two main variants – one base station and two satellites or three hybrid base units.

Both systems will essentially work the same, as the main difference lies with how much coverage you'll get. The single base unit and two satellites should offer a comfy Wi-Fi blanket for up to five rooms, whereas the three base stations will provide coverage for five to seven rooms.

No matter which version you get, Huawei WiFi Q2 can be installed in just five easy steps and kicks out speeds of up to 1867 Mbps. It takes just 100 milliseconds to switch between satellites, and the whole system supports as many as 192 devices at once at 16 individual hotspots. Huawei WiFi Q2 also defaults to a 5Ghz network rather than the older 2.4Ghz, and there's even a channel that's used specifically for smart home gadgets.

Availability has yet to be announced, but Huawei says the Q2 will cost $219.99 for the single base station and two satellites and $349.99 for the three base station hybrid setup.

