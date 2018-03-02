The Huawei Watch series has been a mixed bag so far. The original Huawei Watch from 2015 is still considered to be one of the best Android Wear watches ever made, but the Huawei Watch 2 was met with a very lukewarm reception. There hasn't been much talk from Huawei in regards to its wearable business as of late, but during MWC 2018, the company's CEO finally broke the silence.

In an interview with TechRadar , Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed that a Huawei Watch 3 is officially in the works. However, don't expect to get your hands on it anytime soon.

It will come later - there's no hurry because Huawei Watch 2 sells well. We're not in a hurry, so we're launching the new watch later.

Yu didn't offer any insight as to what we can expect with the company's third smartwatch, but whatever we get, I certainly hope it goes back to what made the original Huawei Watch so great. The Watch 2 isn't necessarily a bad product, but its bland design and lack of any compelling features (such as a rotating bezel or crown) ended up making it a tough recommendation.

Whenever Huawei decides to kick out its next smartwatch, what are you hoping to see the most?

