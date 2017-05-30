A classier Android Wear 2.0 option.

Huawei's higher-end Android Wear 2.0-powered Watch 2 Classic is now widely available in the U.S. from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and more. This is the nicer, classier, metal version of the Huawei Watch 2, which had numerous design and quality shortcomings. The Watch 2 Classic is much better looking and feeling on your wrist, though it isn't exactly a successor to the original Huawei Watch in terms of design.

The all metal case and leather bands feel much nicer than the plastic and cheap rubber of the standard Watch 2, and those bands are replaceable with any standard watch band. Functionally, though, things are identical to the Watch 2: a 1.2-inch display, Android Wear 2.0, the standard slate of internal specs and a 420mAh battery. The Watch 2 was good for two full days in our time with it, and this should be no different.

If you're going to go with Huawei, this is the one you want.

The only internal differentiator between the two models is the Watch 2 Classic lacks an LTE option. For most people that won't be an issue — especially considering the Watch 2 Classic retains GPS and NFC even without the LTE connection.

The product listings for the Watch 2 Classic can actually be a little difficult to find at first, as Huawei simply lists the product name as "Huawei Smartwatch for Universal/Smartphones" ... only to list the real name further down in the description. You can hit the links below to go straight to the product pages.

