If you're looking for a high-end Android Wear watch, the Huawei Watch 2 Classic is your best bet, and we're giving one away!

We have found the Huawei Watch 2 Classic to be extremely easy to wear, and quite enjoyable to use. The Classic is equipped with a bunch of top-notch specs for a modern smartwatch, including a super-sharp 1.2-inch OLED panel at 390x390 pixels, a Snapdragon 2100 processor, 768MB of RAM and 4GB of storage (which can be used to store and play music offline), a heart rate sensor, a GPS radio, IP68 water resistance, and a 420mAh battery that's quoted for two days.

You can check out our full review, then come back and enter to win the watch for yourself! Keep reading to enter!

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will win a Huawei Watch 2 Classic!

TO ENTER To enter, use the widget at the bottom of this page. Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen.

We will keep the giveaway open until December 31, 2017, and the winner will be announced right here after the closing date. Good luck!

Enter for a chance to win a Huawei Watch 2 Classic!

Don't miss this giveaway too! You could win an Honor 7X!