This Android 2.0-powered smartwatch is currently on sale at Amazon UK for Prime Day.

The Huawei Watch 2 is the company's second-gen smartwatch and to get in on the Prime Day action, Huawei has discounted the wearable in the UK. What makes this promotion interesting is how the Bluetooth and 4G model, which is usually the more expensive option over the Bluetooth-only variant, is currently the cheapest option by £10. That means you can bag a watch with 4G connectivity for even less at £259.

While we weren't overly impressed by the release of the Watch 2 by Huawei, feeling that it wasn't much of an upgrade to the original, this is still a good deal if you like the look of the wearable and need to strap one to your wrist. This second-gen smartwatch is more sports-focused, with a wealth of workout tracking features built atop Android Wear 2.0, ideal for those looking to get back into shape.

