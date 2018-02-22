Huawei's Mate 10 Pro is one heck of an Android phone, and while Huawei was hoping U.S. carrier availability would get more people to pay attention to it, these plans were ultimately thwarted . Now, just in time for this year's Mobile World Congress, Huawei's kicking things up a notch by announcing it was able to use the Mate 10 Pro to turn a Porsche Panamera into a driverless car.

One of the Mate 10 Pro's most unique features is its ability to use artificial intelligence to understand the world around it and make decisions about what it sees. For example, the camera app on the Mate 10 Pro can tell the difference between food, pets, landscapes, and more, and then adjust shooting modes accordingly to help you get the best possible picture.

That similar tech was used for Huawei's "RoadReader" driverless car experiment, and when the phone detects what kind of object is in its path, can make decisions about how to avoid it.

Commenting on this, Huawei Western Europe's Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Garrihy, said: