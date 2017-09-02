Mate 10 CPU features 10nm process, Neural Processing Unit, first Mali G72 GPU, 1.2Gbps 4.5G modem.

At the company's IFA keynote in Berlin, Germany, Huawei CEO Richard Yu officially unveiled the new Kirin 970 processor, which will feature in its upcoming Mate 10 flagship phone.

Huawei is focusing on AI in the new processor, an octa-core chip built on a 10nm manufacturing process, with 5.5 billion transistors. Kirin 970 will enable AI on the Mate 10 and future Huawei phones, thanks to the new NPU (Neutral Processing Unit), which Yu says can deliver 25 times the performance with 50 times the power efficiency of a quad-core Cortex-A73 cluster, as found in the previous-gen Kirin 960.

In today's presentation, the Huawei CEO showed a demonstration of photo recognition, showing the Kirin 970's NPU crunching images 20 times as fast as a CPU, and emphasized how combining cloud-based AI and on-device AI can help to balance power efficiency and latency.

Other major features in Huawei's new chipset:

A new dual ISP supporting improved noise reduction, 4-way hybrid autofocus and improved capture of moving subjects without motion blur.

A new 4.5G modem with 5CC carrier aggregation, 4x4MIMO, 256QAM, for up to 1.2Gbps speeds at Cat. 18.

The first ARM Mali-G72 GPU, featuring improved performance and efficiency, and a 12-core design.

Yu also explicitly confirmed for the first time that the Mate 10 series would use the chip, which will break cover at an event in Munich, Germany on October 16.